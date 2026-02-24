Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding celebrations kick off: Inside pics of dining table, pool party

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding celebrations kicked off on 24 February, following their arrival in the city of lakes - the city of lakes - on Monday. The couple is hosting a destination wedding at ITC Mementos, Udaipur - the city of lakes, where they will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on 26 February. The festivities titled "The Wedding of VIROSH" will celebrate the union of Indian cinema industry's iconic couple.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding celebrations Giving a glimpse of their pre-wedding festivities, Rashmika Mandanna shared a photo of the extravagantly set dining table with “#VIROSH” handkerchief adorning the feast. The celebrations will offer guests an authentic cultural experience as the meals will incorporate distinct South Indian customs.

“Guests at Rashmika Vijay wedding are likely to experience a touch of South Indian tradition, with meals served on banana leaves and coconut water being specially arranged as part of the hospitality,” a source familiar with the matter informed Bollywood Hungama.

View full Image Rashmika Mandanna will marry Vijay Deverakonda on February 26 in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. ( Instagram )

As excitement builds for one of the most talked-about weddings of the year, Vijay Deverakonda shared a snapshot on Instagram stories from pre-wedding celebrations. Featuring a sunlit pool party, the photo shows the 36-year-old actor enjoying pool volleyball with friends.

View full Image Vijay Deverakonda gives a glimpse into pre-wedding celebrations featuring a sunlit pool party. ( Instagram )

Rashmika Mandanna will marry Vijay Deverakonda on February 26 in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur which will be attended by nearly 100 guests, including close family and friends.

As per a report by India Today, the mehendi ceremony is scheduled for 24 February, while haldi and sangeet ceremonies will take place on 25 February.

On February 22, the couple shared a heartfelt joint note on Instagram that said, "Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves- you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today- with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour."

View full Image Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda name their union, 'The Wedding of VIROSH.' ( Instagram )

As per media reports, a grand reception is scheduled for 4 March which will take place in the City of Pearls — Hyderabad.