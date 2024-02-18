Bollywood actor Rashmika Mandanna escaped death after her Air Vistara flight reportedly made an emergency landing due to a technical glitch and extreme turbulence, according to a report published by Deccan Chronicle.

On Saturday, Rashmika shared a picture of herself with actor Shraddha Das on her official Instagram handle. “Just FYI, this is how we escaped death today…," she wrote.

The report stated that the plane was carrying Rashmika Mandanna, Shraddha, and other passengers who had a terrifying experience after a technical glitch hit the flight. It is reported that no one was injured in the incident.

“Passengers had to sit through extreme turbulence", the Deccan Chronicle report said.

The aircraft was traveling from Mumbai to Hyderabad when there was turbulence, and it returned to Mumbai after 30 minutes due to an "unforeseen technical issue."

Currently, Rashmika is involved in the shooting of her much-anticipated film, "Pushpa 2: The Rule." The film is slated to release on August 15. She is all set to appear on the sixth season of Neha Dhupia's show 'No Filter Neha'.

Rashmika made headlines when a deepfake video featuring her went viral on social media platforms last year. Delhi Police had arrested the main accused behind the deepfake video.

The deepfake video, which looked very real triggered a debate around the misuse of technology with several influential celebrities raising their concerns. In the viral video, Rashmika Mandanna's face was used in a video of British influencer Zara Patel.

The police registered a case in the matter under sections 465 and 469 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 which deals with forgery and maligning the reputation of a person. Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66E (privacy violation) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 were also invoked by the police in the matter.

Rashmika Mandanna is not the only celebrity to fall prey to the menace of deepfake videos as celebrities like actor Alia Bhatt, Kajol, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, etc. went through the same ordeal.

