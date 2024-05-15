Rashmika Mandanna gets brutally trolled for praising Mumbai's Atal Setu bridge; netizens call actor, ‘Wannabe Kangana’
Actor Rashmika Mandanna faces backlash for her comments on Mumbai's infrastructure, with users highlighting the struggles of common Indians in local trains.
Actor Rashmika Mandanna is getting trolled for her comments on Atal Setu. While speaking to ANI, the Animal actor said, "The journey of two hours can be done in 20 minutes. As in, you wouldn't even believe it! Who would have thought that something like this would have been possible!"