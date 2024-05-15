Actor Rashmika Mandanna faces backlash for her comments on Mumbai's infrastructure, with users highlighting the struggles of common Indians in local trains.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is getting trolled for her comments on Atal Setu. While speaking to ANI, the Animal actor said, "The journey of two hours can be done in 20 minutes. As in, you wouldn't even believe it! Who would have thought that something like this would have been possible!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Aaj Navi Mumbai se Mumbai tak, Goa se Mumbai tak Aur Bangalore se Mumbai tak (From Navi Mumbai to Mumbai, Goa to Mumbai and Bangalore to Mumbai), when all the journeys have been made so easily and with such amazing infrastructure! It makes me proud," she said.

Also Read: ‘Dangerous, damaging': Govt on ‘deepfake’ video of actor Rashmika Mandanna “India is not stopping anywhere. Now, look at the country's growth. It's freaking brilliant in the last 10 years how the country has grown. The infrastructure, the plan in our country, the road planning, everything, it is just brilliant - I think now it's our time! I just got to know that it's all done in seven years, and it's 20 km. It's amazing! Look at it. I am speechless, honestly," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens react to Rashmika Mandanna’s comments Rashmika’s comments, however, did not go well with a number of social media users. Some pointed out that it would not be wise to assume India is “moving fast" by looking at one bridge.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video: Delhi Police arrests main accused from Andhra Pradesh Some others advised her to see how the situation is in local trains to understand how common Indians are leading their daily life.

“Travel in Virar local sometime... Amazing infrastructure," wrote one user in apparent sarcasm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna 'escaped death' as Air Vistara flight makes emergency landing “While 14+ people died under an illegal hoarding… Yes! India is moving very fast…." came another sarcastic comment.

“I don’t think Rashmita lives in Navi Mumbai, else she would know that the bridge is completely useless for those living in Navi Mumbai," wrote another user while another called the actor “Wannabe Kangana".

“Take a local train in mumbai during rush hours, you’ll see how india comes to a halt there. India is only growing for the ones with money but india’s poor are a much bigger number and that number is only growing," commented another user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!