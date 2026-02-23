Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda combined net worth: From luxury cars to private jet — How rich is beloved couple?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are in the spotlight since the announcement about their wedding. The couple is set to tie the knot on 26 February in Udaipur. The Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies will precede the grand wedding festivities. A grand reception is scheduled for 4 March which will take place in the City of Pearls — Hyderabad.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in a social media post announced that they are getting married and have named the union ‘The Wedding of VIROSH.’

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted flying out of Hyderabad

View full Image Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in a social media post announced that they are getting married. ( Instagram )

As Indian cinema's beloved couple prepares for their upcoming wedding, let's have a look at the power couple’s combined net worth.

Rashmika Mandanna net worth One of most sought-after contemporary actresses of the Indian cinema industry, Rashmika Mandanna all set to embrace the highly valued bond of marriage. As of early 2026, Chhaava actress boasts an estimated net worth of ₹66 crore, as per Forbes.

With Bollywood and Tollywood films being the primary income source of for one of South India's highest-paid actresses, brand endorsements, and investments also contribute to her income flow. As per media reports, she charges around ₹4 - 8 crore per movie. For major hits like Pushpa, she charged ₹10 crore.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to get married on February 26?

Sikandar star is associated with several brands ranging from jewellery, beverages and beauty to e-commerce, including Swarovski, Boat, Kalyan Jewellers, 7UP, and Meesho. With a stake in the vegan beauty brand Plum, she serves as both an ambassador and investor.

The prolific actress owns several properties, spread across multiple metropolitan cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, and Bengaluru. In the IT hub of India, she owns a house worth ₹8 crore. Moving to her extravagant collection of luxury cars, we find that her garage features Audi Q3, Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Vijay Deverakonda net worth Arjun Reddy star boasts an equally impressive estimated net worth of around ₹66 - 70 crore as of 2026, according to Lifestyle Asia report. With films being the main source of income, the popular Tollywood actor charges ₹12 -15 crore acting fees per film. With substantial annual revenue through e-commerce and pop-up stores, his apparel business Rowdy generates ₹5 – 8 crore per year.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding preparation begins in Udaipur

From investments in real estate and business ventures, his income streams are highly diversified. Significant share of income can be attributed to high-value brand endorsements deals with national giants in the beverage and fashion sectors. Each of these contribute ₹1 -2 crore to his income, Housivity.com reported. For a single sponsored Instagram post, he earns around ₹40 lakh, making social media another strong income source. Co-owner of the Hyderabad BlackHawks volleyball team, he reportedly invested a huge amount to acquire a stake in the franchise.

Moving to his highly valued real estate assets, he owns a luxurious house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, worth ₹15 crore, which is located in the same neighbourhood where Tollywood legends like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun live.

Besides the ownership of a private jet worth ₹30 crore, his impressive car collection reportedly includes a BMW 5 Series, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLS and a Range Rover.