Rashmika Mandanna wedding venue: How costly are ITC Mementos Udaipur rooms? Check destination wedding price

The most anticipated wedding of beloved couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda is round the corner. As fans from Bollywood and Tollywood industry await “The Wedding of Virosh,” it's time for us to look at key details about their chosen venue where the two will tie the knot.

The grand festivities will be held at ITC Mementos Udaipur — a scenic luxury venue located in the Aravalli Hills. This expansive hilltop estate is situated around 25–30 kilometres from central Udaipur. This venue featuring 117 rooms can accommodate 3000 people at once.

For couples planning a dreamy wedding at this picturesque location, set amidst expansive gardens, here is the total cost of destination wedding at ITC Mementos, Udaipur.

The average cost of a wedding for 180–220 guests ranges between ₹ 90 lakh and ₹ 1.4 crore, according to Weddings and Events by Amitesh.

A medium-sized wedding of 2 days for 150-200 guests costs between ₹ 1.2 crore and ₹ 2.5 crore, Fiestro Events reported.

1.2 crore and 2.5 crore, Fiestro Events reported. Wedding budgets depend on décor scale, guest count, hospitality preferences, duration and event planning requirements.

This five-star Udaipur property offers a mix of grandeur and seclusion which features 2 banquet halls. For those who prefer outdoor setting, the option of three lawns is available in addition to pool side area.

There are a total of 5 category of rooms — Mementos Suite, Aravalli Suite, Valley View Villa, Lake View Villa and Premium Villa.

Private rooms in the hotel cost from ₹ 20,000 up to ₹ 50,000 per night, while shared rooms are much cheaper, starting from ₹ 800.

According to the Mementos by ITC Hotels website, a premium suite is priced at around ₹ 71,499 per night (excluding taxes and fees). A 45-square-metre villa accommodating up to four guests costs around ₹ 35,499 per night (excluding taxes and fees).

Catering charges vary from ₹ 3000 to ₹ 6000 per head depending on the menu.

3000 to 6000 per head depending on the menu. Key amenities include car parking, valet services, Wifi, separate dining, changing rooms and air-conditioned rooms. Pre-wedding celebrations begin Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna arrived in the city of lakes on Monday, with an initial group of nearly 50 invitees, ahead of their wedding scheduled for February 26. At Maharana Pratap Airport, security arrangements have been beefed up ahead of the couple’s arrival along with their guests, PTI reported.

Vijay Deverakonda shared two photos from pre-wedding celebrations featuring a sunlit pool party.

The guest list reportedly contains around 100 people with the event supposedly being an intimate affair.