Rashmika Mandanna wedding venue: How costly are ITC Mementos Udaipur rooms? Check destination wedding price

The most anticipated wedding of beloved couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda is round the corner. As fans from Bollywood and Tollywood industry await “The Wedding of Virosh,” it's time for us to look at key details about their chosen venue where the two will tie the knot.
The grand festivities will be held at ITC Mementos Udaipur — a scenic luxury venue located in the Aravalli Hills. This expansive hilltop estate is situated around 25–30 kilometres from central Udaipur. This venue featuring 117 rooms can accommodate 3000 people at once.
For couples planning a dreamy wedding at this picturesque location, set amidst expansive gardens, here is the total cost of destination wedding at ITC Mementos, Udaipur.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna arrived in the city of lakes on Monday, with an initial group of nearly 50 invitees, ahead of their wedding scheduled for February 26. At Maharana Pratap Airport, security arrangements have been beefed up ahead of the couple’s arrival along with their guests, PTI reported.
Vijay Deverakonda shared two photos from pre-wedding celebrations featuring a sunlit pool party.
The guest list reportedly contains around 100 people with the event supposedly being an intimate affair.
For those looking for a rare mix of grandeur and seclusion, this estate located in the countryside away from the hustle and bustle of cities is the perfect ‘big day’ venue. Previously, actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, and the daughter of US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena tied the knot in Udaipur.