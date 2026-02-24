Rashmika Mandanna wedding venue: How costly are ITC Mementos Udaipur rooms? Check destination wedding price

✕

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a Delhi based journalist with nearly three years of experience in digital journalism.She covers a wide range of topics but specialises in trending, entertainment, education, science, global health and international news.



In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her stories provide in-depth coverage. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling that provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree. Outside work, she enjoys reading books, current developments, painting and sports.