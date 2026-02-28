Rashmika & Vijay offer 'mithai and food' across India on March 1 – Check your city's location

In a heartfelt gesture, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda - who recently tied the knot in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony - are celebrating their big moment with fans by sending trucks filled with sweets across the country. The newlywed couple will also be conducting Annadanam - a charitable food donation - at multiple temples nationwide on March 1.

The Pushpa actress also shared a detailed timetable of the specific locations where the sweets will be distributed.

“To the beautiful people of this country.

You have always been a part of our journeys and our love.

And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you.

And how does India celebrate everything?

With Mithai and Food :))

So on March 1st, we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you.

And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country.

Seeking all your blessings,” Mandanna wrote on X.

On Tuesday, Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot at Mementos by ITC Hotels. Paparazzi and media personnel at the hotel received a sweet surprise. After the ceremony, the couple’s team handed out boxes of kaju barfi from Prabhuji Pure Foods to the media, each featuring a celebratory image of Rashmika.

Other paparazzi videos showed the couple’s team distributing sweets to little children outside the hotel as well. Team members called out to children running by, inviting them to take the boxes and be part of the celebration. Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding ceremony began at 8 AM on Thursday, and they were married at 10:10 AM.

The Virosh Wedding Vijay and Rashmika got engaged in Hyderabad in October last year in the presence of their loved ones. Despite his team confirming the news to Hindustan Times, the couple remained mum and chose not to comment. They were often spotted wearing their engagement rings on various occasions. Even when their wedding date and venue were leaked, they chose to remain silent.

It was only on Sunday that they released a note, which read:

“Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves — you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour.”

They added: “We would like to name it — 'The Wedding of VIROSH' ❤️. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always ❤️. Biggest hugs and full love 🤗❤️!”

The couple was spotted flying to Udaipur with friends from Hyderabad on Monday morning. Tuesday featured the Virosh Premier League, pool games, and sangeet, while the haldi and mehendi ceremonies took place on Wednesday. Celebrities including Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, Eesha Rebba, Ashika Ranganath, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shravya Varma, and others attended the celebrations.

