Tributes pour in for 'Iron Man' Ratan Tata as India remembers the legend on his death anniversary

Ratan Naval Tata, who was a towering figure in Indian industry and the chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away on October 10 last year at the age of 86. Today marks his death anniversary, evoking an outpouring of tributes from those who hailed him as a true visionary.

What was his contribution to Indian business and philanthropy? Born on 28 December 1937 in Mumbai, Ratan Tata played a transformative role in shaping the Tata Group and the broader Indian business landscape. He served as Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. In addition, he led the Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of India’s largest philanthropic organisations. In recognition of his significant contributions to industry and philanthropy, Tata was awarded India’s second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

