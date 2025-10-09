Ratan Tata death anniversary: To 50+ quotes that reflect entrepreneur-philanthropist's wisdom

Ratan Tata death anniversary: Ratan Tata, the noted entrepreneur-philanthropist and a titan of Indian industry, passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. Former chairman of the Tata Group, who inspired many, made some powerful and unforgettable statements of wisdom which keep his legacy alive.
Born on December 28, 1937, the eldest son of Naval Tata and Sonoo Commissariat was raised by his grandmother, Lady Navajbai Tata, Ratan N. Even though the widely cherished visionary industrialist left abode last year, we bring you some specially curated quotes on humility, opportunity, success, and integrity to honour the legend.