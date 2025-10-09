Subscribe

Ratan Tata death anniversary: To 50+ quotes that reflect entrepreneur-philanthropist's wisdom

Ratan Tata death anniversary: Ratan Tata, a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, died on October 9, 2024, at 86. As a chairman of the Tata Group, he inspired many with his wisdom. His legacy endures through his powerful quotes on humility, opportunity, success and integrity.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated9 Oct 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Ratan Tata, the esteemed Indian industrialist and philanthropist, passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86.
Ratan Tata, the esteemed Indian industrialist and philanthropist, passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. (PTI)

Ratan Tata death anniversary: Ratan Tata, the noted entrepreneur-philanthropist and a titan of Indian industry, passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. Former chairman of the Tata Group, who inspired many, made some powerful and unforgettable statements of wisdom which keep his legacy alive.

Born on December 28, 1937, the eldest son of Naval Tata and Sonoo Commissariat was raised by his grandmother, Lady Navajbai Tata, Ratan N. Even though the widely cherished visionary industrialist left abode last year, we bring you some specially curated quotes on humility, opportunity, success, and integrity to honour the legend.

Famous Ratan Tata quotes

  • “The greatest failure is not to try.”
  • “I don't believe in leaving things to luck. I believe in hard work and preparation.”
  • “Never forget your roots, and always be proud of where you come from.”
  • “It's not about ideas. It's about making ideas happen.”
  • “Never compromise on your values and principles, even if it's the hard way.”
  • “The value of an idea lies in the using of it.”
  • “Leadership is not about being in charge. It is about taking care of those in your charge.”
  • “You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it.”
  • “I don't believe in taking the right decisions, I take decisions and then make them right.”
  • “I don't believe in work-life balance. I believe in work-life integration. Make your work and life meaningful and fulfilling, and they will complement each other.”
  • “None can destroy iron, but its own rust can! Likewise, none can destroy a person, but their own mindset can.”
  • “Take the stones people throw at you and use them to build a monument.”
  • “I don't believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right.”
  • “The day I am not able to fly will be a sad day for me.”
  • “The strongest thing I ever did was to show my emotions to the world.”
  • “In the end, we only regret the chances we didn't take.”
  • “Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going because a straight line even in an ECG means we are not alive.”
  • “I do not know what the future holds, but I do know that I'm going to be positively surprised.”
  • “If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together.”
  • “The only way to win is to not be afraid of losing.”
  • “When you start with a dream and work with passion, success is inevitable.”
  • “Empathy and kindness are the greatest strengths a leader can possess.”
  • “The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that is changing quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.”
  • "Never forget that you are a child of God and you have a right to be here."

Ratan Tata's inspirational and motivational quotes

  • “I have always been very confident and very upbeat about the future of India.”
  • “If you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk with others.”
  • “The day I can't do something for myself will be the day I pack my bags and leave.”
  • “Leadership is about taking responsibility, not making excuses.”
  • “I don't believe in short-term goals. I believe in long-term vision.”
  • “Success is not measured by the position you hold, but by the impact you have on others.”
  • “Don't let success get to your head, and don't let failure get to your heart.”
  • “Dream big and work hard to make those dreams a reality.”
  • “The best way to predict the future is to create it.”
  • “The best leaders are those most interested in surrounding themselves with assistants and associates smarter than they are.”
  • “Success is not about the destination, it's about the journey.”
  • “Your competition is not other people but the time you kill, the ill will you create, the knowledge you neglect to learn, the connections you fail to build, the health you sacrifice along the path, your inability to generate ideas, the people around you who don't support and love your efforts, and whatever god you curse for your bad luck.”
  • “Never stop learning. Keep challenging yourself to grow and evolve.”
  • “Do not let the fear of failure hold you back from pursuing your dreams.”
  • “Your attitude, not your aptitude, will determine your altitude.”
  • “Never give up on something that you can't go a day without thinking about.”
  • “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”
  • “You may not always have a comfortable life, and you may not always be able to solve all the world's problems, but don't ever underestimate the importance you can have, because history has shown us that courage can be contagious, and hope can take on a life of its own.”
  • “Do not let the behavior of others destroy your inner peace.”
  • “One day you will realize that material things mean nothing. All that matters is the well-being of the people you love.”
  • “People still believe what they read is necessarily the truth.”
  • “There are many things that, if I have to relive, maybe I will do it another way. But I would not like to look back and think what I have not been able to.”
  • “I buy a lot of electronics, some which I never take out of the box!”
  • “I would say that one of the things I wish I could do differently would be to be more outgoing.”
  • “What I would like to do is to leave behind a sustainable entity of a set of companies that operate in an exemplary manner in terms of ethics, values and continue what our ancestors left behind.”
  • “Be humble in victory and gracious in defeat.”
  • “Every challenge is an opportunity to learn and grow.”
  • “The only limit to your success is your own imagination.”
  • “Don't wait for opportunities to come to you, create your own opportunities.”
  • “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”
  • “Be a person of integrity, and always do what is right, even when it is difficult.”

