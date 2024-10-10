Ratan Tata was a passionate advocate for animal welfare, known for his compassion towards strays. He once canceled a prestigious award trip to care for his sick dog and contributed to the establishment of the Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai, ensuring his legacy of kindness continues.

Ratan Tata was known for his immense love and compassion for animals. Throughout his life, he demonstrated kindness towards stray animals and actively supported their welfare.

Tata often used his social media accounts to advocate for animal welfare. In one instance, he shared about finding an abandoned dog near Sion Hospital, Mumbai.

He mentioned that the dog was in his care and receiving wound treatment. His request for information about the dog's guardian touched the hearts of many, showcasing his dedication to animals.

Tata’s deep affection for dogs was widely recognised. One famous example came in 2018 when he cancelled a trip to London, where he was supposed to receive a prestigious lifetime achievement award from Prince Charles (now King Charles III).

Tata chose to stay home to care for one of his beloved dogs, Tango and Tito, who had fallen gravely ill. “I can’t leave him and come," he reportedly said.

Tata once asked people to take care of animals during monsoon: "Now that the monsoons are here, a lot of stray cats and dogs take shelter under our cars. It is important to check under our car before we turn it on and accelerate to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter. They can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if we are unaware of their presence under our vehicles. It would be heartwarming if we could all offer them temporary shelter when it is pouring this season."

Tata’s kindness towards animals extended beyond his home. Rubi Khan, a visitor to the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, once noticed a dog resting peacefully at the entrance. Curious, she asked the staff about it, only to learn that the dog had lived there since birth.

The staff informed her that Ratan Tata had given strict instructions to ensure that all animals entering the hotel premises were treated kindly. This incident highlighted his caring nature, not only towards people but towards every living being.

Animal Hospital Tata's last significant contribution to animal welfare was the Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai, which opened on July 1, 2024. Spread over 98,000 square feet, this hospital offers top-notch pet facilities, including emergency care, advanced diagnostic services and specialised treatments. The ₹165-crore facility continues to serve animals, keeping Tata's love for animals alive in his legacy.

Ratan Tata passed away on October 10, 2024. He was 86.