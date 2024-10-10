Ratan Tata family tree: Nusserwanji, Jamshetji to Maya Tata; know all members here

  • Ratan Tata, the former chairman emeritus of Tata Group, passed away at 86 on October 9 in Mumbai. He is known for his significant contributions to various sectors and philanthropy.

Published10 Oct 2024, 07:50 AM IST
File photo: Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons,.
File photo: Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons,.(REUTERS)

Ratan Tata, the esteemed chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away at the age of 86 on October 9 in a Mumbai hospital. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed the death of Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata played a pivotal role in elevating the Tata Group and made significant contributions to various sectors, including philanthropy, profoundly impacting the nation.

He was born to Naval and Soonoo Tata on December 28, 1937. Ratan Tata and his younger brother, Jimmy, were brought up by their grandmother, Navajbai R Tata, in a baroque manor called Tata Palace in downtown Mumbai.

Ratan Tata Death News Live Updates

Here's a look at the family tree of India’s most prominent and influential business families

 

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 07:50 AM IST
      Popular in News

