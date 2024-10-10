Ratan Tata, the esteemed chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, passed away at the age of 86 on October 9 in a Mumbai hospital. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed the death of Ratan Tata. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ratan Tata played a pivotal role in elevating the Tata Group and made significant contributions to various sectors, including philanthropy, profoundly impacting the nation.

He was born to Naval and Soonoo Tata on December 28, 1937. Ratan Tata and his younger brother, Jimmy, were brought up by their grandmother, Navajbai R Tata, in a baroque manor called Tata Palace in downtown Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}