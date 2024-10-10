Ratan Tata dies at 86; His last Instagram post for his followers touches hearts: ‘Thank you for thinking of me’

  • Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Group, passed away on October 9 at 86 after being in critical condition in a Mumbai hospital. His last Instagram post expressed gratitude for support amid his health struggles.

Updated10 Oct 2024, 07:23 AM IST
Ratan Tata. File Photo (Image: AP)
Ratan Tata. File Photo (Image: AP)

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of India's biggest conglomerate, Tata Group, breathed his last on Wednesday, October 9, after being in critical condition at the intensive care unit (ICU) at a Mumbai hospital. Tata was 86 years old.

Ratan Tata Death News Live Updates

Now, his final post on Instagram has deepened the sadness surrounding his passing. Earlier this week, the business mogul revealed that he was undergoing routine medical check-ups related to age and associated health issues.

In the post, he captioned, “Thank you for thinking of me”

 

As news of his passing spread, Netizens shared their heartfelt tributes in the comments section of his final post.

One user wrote, “Thank You for making India proud, showing true entrepreneurship to the world and the simplicity.”

“A man loved by millions,” another user wrote.

Some other added, “This loss feels like so personal”

 

"Bharat lost it's anmol Ratan," a user commented.

"Just came here to check his last post and the loss we are dealing with," a user said.

"Respect to all contributions made for the nation. Om Shanti"

“We lost a gem, Om Shanti”

Another said, “Wish even this is a rumour too, feels like a loss of dearest family member. RIP. No words, its a huge loss for the world to loose such a pure soul.”

“I don't think people will mourn a loss like this for anyone elese in the coming future."

PM Modi mourns demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the microblogging platform ‘X’, formerly Twitter, to mourn the demise of Ratan Tata.

“Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to improving our society,” he said in his long post on ‘X’.

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 07:23 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsRatan Tata dies at 86; His last Instagram post for his followers touches hearts: ‘Thank you for thinking of me’

