Ratan Tata’s Instagram posts over the years: A reflection of company vision, animal welfare and memories

Ratan Tata’s entry to Instragram was on October 30, 2019. He shared his own photograph and wrote: “I don’t know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram! After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community!”

His next Instagram post was a couple of days later, on November 2. It was about Tito, for whom Ratan Tata once refused to travel to London to receive an award from Prince Charles (now King Charles). It was the 14th birthday of his late dog.

“Those of you who strive for the welfare of the voiceless, truly have my respect,” Ratan Tata wrote.

His next post was about Tata Indica. He wrote about how Tata Motors pushed forward to create India's first indigenous car despite being told it couldn't be done without a foreign partnership and facing doubts about failure.

Next, he posted about establishing the 150th store of Starbucks. Then, on Children’s Day on November 14 that year, he posted about the Tata Trusts grooming “the little Messis, Ronaldos and Sunil Chhetris of tomorrow”.

November 2019 was a busy time for Tata on Instagram. He shared another photograph, this time an old photograph of his with a caption: “It is overwhelming how quickly time passes.”

Next, he shared a photo of 9-month-old Myra, an abandoned dog. “Of all the different sufferings that animals today have to go through, my heart truly breaks for the ones that get abandoned by families,” he wrote.

In the same month, he shared a post on the 26/11 Mumbai attack in 2008, “The memory of standing outside helpless and of the carnage and loss of life, are still fresh and painful.”

In the same month, he posted on the death anniversary of his father, JRD Tata: “Jeh had been a dear friend, a role model, a mentor, and a person who had a profound influence on me, both at work and at home.”

Ratan Tata’s Instagram posts became less frequent over the coming years. This year, he did not post anything for months. In July, he shared a breast cancer self-examination awareness video featuring Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.