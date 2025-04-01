Inside Ratan Tata’s ₹10,000 crore will: Charity gets majority; here’s what Shantanu Naida, family, and friends get

Billionaire industrialist and Tata Group's former chairman, Ratan Tata, in his final will, left most of his wealth, including his preferential shares in the family trust Tata Sons, to a non-profit organisation to be used for philanthropic and charitable purposes, multiple media outlets reported on April 1, 2025.

Ratan Naval Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. He left behind a will estimated to be worth ₹10,000 crore, including his assets. Nearly ₹3,800 crore, comprising ordinary and preferential shares and other assets, were allocated to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust, according to the reports.

Ratan Tata's Will Allocation Ratan Tata left one-third of his other financial assets, which includes fixed deposits from banks and other financial instruments, along with assets like luxury watches and paintings, to his half-sisters Shireen Jejeebhoy and Deanna Jejeebhoy and a former employee named Mohini M Dutta who was close to the billionaire.

The Economic Times reported on Tuesday, April 1, that the assets are estimated to be worth nearly ₹800 crore.

Tata left a share of the Juhu-based bungalow to his brother, Jimmy Naval Tata, and the Alibaug property and three firearms to Mehli Mistry, who was a close friend of Tata.

The news report also cited the court papers highlighting that the executors will have to file a petition in the Bombay High Court to carry forward the probate process of the final will.

Ratan Tata's final will, dated February 23, 2022, includes a four-page additional document showing the amendments and modifications.

The additional documents showed that other listed stocks and shares of unlisted companies that Tata was invested in, as well as the other assets, would be distributed equally among the two non-profit organizations.

India Today reported that Ratan Tata's will be executed by his lawyer, Darius Kambatta, along with Mehli Mistry, Shireen Jejeebhoy, and Deanna Jejeebhoy.

Shantanu Naidu and Tito's share According to Ratan Tata's will, his favourite dog, Tito, and other pets will benefit from the ₹12 lakh fund, which will be used to care for his pets, ensuring that each of them will receive ₹30,000 per quarter for their care.

Tata also mentioned that his cook, Rajan Shaw, will take care of his favourite dog, Tito, after his demise.

Ratan Tata's executive assistant, Shantanu Naidu, who was under the obligation of a student loan, got a full loan exemption waiver as Tata's parting gift for the young individual.

Tata also made sure that his neighbour Jake Malite, who received an interest-free educational loan, received a full loan amount waiver as part of his final will.

As per the court papers cited by ET, Tata's foreign assets are worth nearly ₹40 crore which was present in land parcels in Seychelles, accounts with Wells Fargo bank and Morgan Stanley, shares of Alcoa Corp and Howmet Aerospace.