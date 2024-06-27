Ratan Tata seeks help to save this puppy: ‘We urgently need a donor in Mumbai’ | Check post

‘Mumbai, I need your help’: Ratan Tata appeals for blood donor for puppy with life threatening anaemia

First Published09:21 AM IST
Business tycoon, Ratan Tata recently urged people to help find a donor for a dog admitted to pet hospital
Business tycoon, Ratan Tata recently urged people to help find a donor for a dog admitted to pet hospital

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata recently shared an image of a dog receiving treatment at his pet hospital in Mumbai. In his Instagram post, the former chairman of Tata Group urged people to help him find a dog blood donor for the canine, who is suspected to suffer from life-threatening anaemia.

“I would really really appreciate your help. This 7-month-old dog at our animal hospital needs an urgent blood transfusion. He is admitted for a suspected tick fever and life-threatening anaemia. We urgently need a dog blood donor in Mumbai,” read the Instagram post by Ratan Tata.

In the Instagram post, the octogenarian business tycoon also shared the mandatory pre-conditions for a potential blood donor to the ill dog. In the pre-conditions, it was mandatory for the dog blood donor to be of 1 to 8 years of age and weigh around 25 kg. It is important for the dog to be completely vaccinated and dewormed and free from any major illness. 

"Dog Donor Eligibility Criteria. Clinically healthy and between 1 to 8 years of age. Weighing about 25 kg or above. Completely vaccinated and dewormed. Free from any recent major illness. Free from ticks and fleas and any no history tick fever in atleast last 6 months. Please call +91 70218 50400 only with responses to this query,” read the post.

The dog has been admitted to Ratan Tata's Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai. The post was shared on Wednesday, and it has received more than 3,600 comments. Several Instagram users have come forward to offer help for the dog. Many applauded Ratan Tata for his gesture and his concern.

“Imagine a billionaire posting request posts for helping dogs,” wrote a social media user.

“A legend who doesn’t post for anything, posts for blood for a dog not even his own. If this isn’t a golden lesson in humility what is ?,” commented another user on the post.

“Hope that dog gets better and best treatment after all..Gos bless this dog.. Big man with big heart.. Down to the earth Mr Ratan Tata sir . You are great .World need more person like you  A billionaire seeking help with common people is rare to look after  Love and respect from Nepal dear Ratan Tata sir. True admirer of you always..Long live,” read another post. 

“Despite being one of the world's wealthiest, his family and business donate over 65% of their wealth to charity,” read another post.

