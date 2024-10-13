Ratan Tata’s diamond portrait wins internet’s heart: ‘These diamonds put together can’t shine brighter than…’ | Video

In tribute to Ratan Tata, a Surat based merchant crafted a portrait from 11,000 diamonds, which has gone viral on Instagram. The post has received over 550,000 likes, with many users expressing their sorrow and admiration for Tata's legacy.

Livemint
Updated13 Oct 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata
Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata(PTI)

A Surat-based diamond merchant paid tribute to Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata in his own unique way, which is receiving massive applause on the internet. The trader made a portrait of the late Ratan Tata using 11,0000 diamonds. The video of Ratan Tata's diamond portrait has gone viral on the internet.

In the viral video, initially shared by Instagram page Instantbollywood, the trader can be seen embedding multiple pieces of diamonds to create a portrait of Ratan Tata.

TataAccording to the post, the portrait was made by using 11,000 diamonds. Mint couldn't independently verify the location and other details of the video. 

So far, the Instagram post has received more than 5.5 lakh likes and thousands of comments and views. The comments section of the Instagram post was flooded with messages saying how Ratan Tata's demise felt like a personal loss. Whereas, many users applauded the portrait and said that even these 11,0000 gems aren't enough to honour a man like Ratan Tata.

“Ratan sir ke aage ye ratn to kuch bhi nahi h he is a real diamond,” commented a user on the Instagram post. 

“This is also less if we count his effort as blessings Diamond,” read another comment on the post.

“Is Diamond ke saamne sb diamonds feeke hain [sic]”

“Even these 1100 diamonds can’t make that one diamond [sic]”

“Beautiful image A real hero of India Sir RATAN TATA [sic]”

“All diamonds combined to make the real Diamond pic...India's Kohinoor [sic]”

One of the Instagram opined how this way of paying tribute to Ratan Tata wouldn't have been appreciated by the veteran industrialist and said, “He would cringe seeing this..given how humble and simple He was”

“Ratan Tata Sir ki picture 11000 diamond kaya 1Crore diamond bhi kam hai”

Veteran industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata took his last breath on Friday after he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for regular checkup. Ratan Tata was cremated with full state honour at Worli crematorium in Mumbai.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Oct 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsRatan Tata’s diamond portrait wins internet’s heart: ‘These diamonds put together can’t shine brighter than…’ | Video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00260.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00260.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00260.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00260.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.