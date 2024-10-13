In tribute to Ratan Tata, a Surat based merchant crafted a portrait from 11,000 diamonds, which has gone viral on Instagram. The post has received over 550,000 likes, with many users expressing their sorrow and admiration for Tata's legacy.

A Surat-based diamond merchant paid tribute to Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata in his own unique way, which is receiving massive applause on the internet. The trader made a portrait of the late Ratan Tata using 11,0000 diamonds. The video of Ratan Tata's diamond portrait has gone viral on the internet.

In the viral video, initially shared by Instagram page Instantbollywood, the trader can be seen embedding multiple pieces of diamonds to create a portrait of Ratan Tata.

So far, the Instagram post has received more than 5.5 lakh likes and thousands of comments and views. The comments section of the Instagram post was flooded with messages saying how Ratan Tata's demise felt like a personal loss. Whereas, many users applauded the portrait and said that even these 11,0000 gems aren't enough to honour a man like Ratan Tata.

“Ratan sir ke aage ye ratn to kuch bhi nahi h he is a real diamond," commented a user on the Instagram post.

"This is also less if we count his effort as blessings Diamond," read another comment on the post.

“Is Diamond ke saamne sb diamonds feeke hain [sic]"

“Even these 1100 diamonds can’t make that one diamond [sic]"

"Beautiful image A real hero of India Sir RATAN TATA [sic]"

“All diamonds combined to make the real Diamond pic...India's Kohinoor [sic]"

One of the Instagram opined how this way of paying tribute to Ratan Tata wouldn't have been appreciated by the veteran industrialist and said, “He would cringe seeing this..given how humble and simple He was"

"Ratan Tata Sir ki picture 11000 diamond kaya 1Crore diamond bhi kam hai"