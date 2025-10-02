Ravan Dahan 2025 timings: From Delhi to Mumbai - check when and where to witness the effigy burning on Dussehra

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a festival commemorating Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. This year, it will be celebrated across the country on October 2. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ram, while many conduct a shastra puja, which involves weapon worship.

What are the Ravan Dahan timings 2025? Dashami Tithi started on October 1 at 7:01 pm and conclude on October 2 at 7:10 pm, according to Panchang.

The muhurat timing for Ravan Dahan is between 6:03 PM and 7:10 PM on October 2.

Ravan Dahan timings for major cities Ravan Dahan 2025 timings in Delhi: 6:05 pm – 7:10 pm

Ravan Dahan 2025 timings in Noida: 6:05 pm – 7:10 pm

Ravan Dahan 2025 timings in Ayodhya: 5:46 pm – 7:10 pm

Ravan Dahan 2025 timings in Gurugram: 6:05 pm- 7:10 pm

Ravan Dahan 2025 timings in Mumbai: 6:26 pm – 7:10 pm

Where to watch Ravan Dahan in Delhi? Luv Kush Ramlila ground, Red Fort Every year, the Red Fort serves as the focal point of Dussehra celebrations, which is oranised by the Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee. Reportedly, Bollywood star Bobby Deol has been invited to Ramlila venue this year.

Ramlila Maidan, Ajmeri Gate Ramlila Maidan, one of Delhi's oldest and most renowned venues, is known for experiencing Dussehra in its fullest glory. Here, effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran are set ablaze amid stunning fireworks, creating a mesmerising evening.

Sector 10 Ground, Dwarka The Sector 10 ground in Dwarka hosted the city's tallest Ravana effigy at 211 feet last year. You can easily reach there by metro or cab.

Where to watch Ravan Dahan in Mumbai? Shri Ram Mandal, Kalbadevi Kalbadevi's Shri Ram Mandal, known for its rich tradition, hosts one of Mumbai's oldest Ramleelas. The celebrations have a nostalgic charm, culminating in the Ravan Dahan, which marks the end of weeks of cultural festivities.

Ramleela Maidan, Malad Ramleela Maidan in Malad is an iconic place to witness Ravan Dahan. The large crowds, lively Ramleela shows, and the grand Ravan Dahan create a festival-like vibe that embodies the essence of Dussehra.