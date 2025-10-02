Subscribe

Ravan Dahan 2025 timings: From Delhi to Mumbai - check when and where to witness the effigy burning on Dussehra

Dussehra, celebrated on October 2, marks Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. Ravan Dahan timings vary across cities, with the Red Fort being a major celebration site in Delhi, while Mumbai hosts various venues for Ravan Dahan.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated2 Oct 2025, 04:06 PM IST
Advertisement
Ravan Dahan timings 2025.
Ravan Dahan timings 2025.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a festival commemorating Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. This year, it will be celebrated across the country on October 2. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ram, while many conduct a shastra puja, which involves weapon worship.

Advertisement

What are the Ravan Dahan timings 2025?

Dashami Tithi started on October 1 at 7:01 pm and conclude on October 2 at 7:10 pm, according to Panchang.

The muhurat timing for Ravan Dahan is between 6:03 PM and 7:10 PM on October 2.

Also Read | Happy Dussehra: 270+ wishes, WhatsApp messages, to share with friends & family

Ravan Dahan timings for major cities

Ravan Dahan 2025 timings in Delhi: 6:05 pm – 7:10 pm

Ravan Dahan 2025 timings in Noida: 6:05 pm – 7:10 pm

Ravan Dahan 2025 timings in Ayodhya: 5:46 pm – 7:10 pm

Ravan Dahan 2025 timings in Gurugram: 6:05 pm- 7:10 pm

Ravan Dahan 2025 timings in Mumbai: 6:26 pm – 7:10 pm

Also Read | Choice Broking's Sumeet Bagadia recommends this PSU stock as his Dussehra Pick

Where to watch Ravan Dahan in Delhi?

Luv Kush Ramlila ground, Red Fort

Every year, the Red Fort serves as the focal point of Dussehra celebrations, which is oranised by the Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee. Reportedly, Bollywood star Bobby Deol has been invited to Ramlila venue this year.

Advertisement

Ramlila Maidan, Ajmeri Gate

Ramlila Maidan, one of Delhi's oldest and most renowned venues, is known for experiencing Dussehra in its fullest glory. Here, effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran are set ablaze amid stunning fireworks, creating a mesmerising evening.

Also Read | Dussehra 2025: Bobby Deol to perform Ravan Dahan at Delhi's Ramlila celebration

Sector 10 Ground, Dwarka

The Sector 10 ground in Dwarka hosted the city's tallest Ravana effigy at 211 feet last year. You can easily reach there by metro or cab.

Where to watch Ravan Dahan in Mumbai?

Shri Ram Mandal, Kalbadevi

Kalbadevi's Shri Ram Mandal, known for its rich tradition, hosts one of Mumbai's oldest Ramleelas. The celebrations have a nostalgic charm, culminating in the Ravan Dahan, which marks the end of weeks of cultural festivities.

Advertisement

Ramleela Maidan, Malad

Ramleela Maidan in Malad is an iconic place to witness Ravan Dahan. The large crowds, lively Ramleela shows, and the grand Ravan Dahan create a festival-like vibe that embodies the essence of Dussehra.

Azad Maidan

Azad Maidan, one of Mumbai's most famous venues, holds a huge Ravan Dahan annually. The large effigy of Ravana attracts large crowds every year.

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsTrendsRavan Dahan 2025 timings: From Delhi to Mumbai - check when and where to witness the effigy burning on Dussehra
Read Next Story