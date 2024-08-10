‘Rave party’ with fee in Noida society: Cops detain 39 college students for underaged drinking

The official said a team reached the spot and detained 39 students belonging to a well-known college. The age of the detained students is between 16 and 20 years, police said.

Published10 Aug 2024, 06:15 PM IST
The official said a large number of Haryana-labelled alcohol bottles and hookahs among other things were recovered from the party.

Noida police has detained as many as 39 college students, including some minors, after a raid at "rave party" at a flat in a high-rise apartment, an official said on Saturday.

According to news agency PTI, citing police spokesperson, Uttar Pradesh police received information about the "rave party" at the Supernova residential society in Noida Sector-39 on Friday night.

The official said a team reached the spot and detained 39 students belonging to a well-known college.

The age of the detained students is between 16 and 20 years, police said.

The official said a large number of Haryana-labelled alcohol bottles and hookahs among other things were recovered from the party.

"During interrogation, it was found that students were invited for the party on WhatsApp. The entry fee was 500 per person and 800 per couple," the spokesperson said and added that a case has been registered.

Earlier in May, the Bengaluru Police had busted a rave party where at least 86 of the 103 attendees tested positive for drugs.

People from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka attended the rave which was organised at a farmhouse in Singena Agrahara area near Electronic City, a report in NDTV said. Telugu actors, Hema and Aashi Roy, were also attending the party.

The police have also seized six grams of hydro cannabis, five grams of cocaine, hydro ganja, 14.40 grams of MDMA pills and 1.16 grams of MDMA crystals, 500 denomination note coated with cocaine, five mobile phones, and two vehicles – a Volkswagen and a Land Rover.

Police have also seized DJ equipment including sound and lighting systems, reports mentioned.

While on New Year's Eve, at least 95 youngsters were detained following a police raid at a rave party near a creek in Thane in the early hours of Sunday, Maharashtra police said, news agency PTI reported. This raid was conducted after the police received a tip-off about the rave party, officials said.

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 06:15 PM IST
