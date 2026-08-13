Ravi Kishan reveals what his wife told him amid social media frenzy: ‘Tumhe ghar mein lock kardenge’

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan continues to trend on social media with his viral 'Jaldi the late', 'Neet akhbaar' and 'Money follows' memes. Amid the online craze, Ravi Kishan revealed how his wife Preeti Shukla reacted to the situation and advised him to stay silent.

Ravi Kishan on his wife's reaction to his memes Talking to News18, Ravi Kishan said that he observed a maun vrat (vow of silence) after memes about him went viral. He also praised Gen Z, adding that the youngsters can turn any of his comments into a meme as a sign of embracing him.

The actor, who decided to remain silent after realising that everything he was saying was becoming meme material, said, "Humari patni boli kripya aap thode din shaant rahein varna tumhe ghar hi mein hum lock kardenge. Patni humko boli, ‘Tum ghar se nikalte ho toh viral hote ho,’ toh woh baccho ko bol rahi thi ki inko yahi kamre me lock kar dete hai. Na yeh niklenge na yeh viral honge (My wife said, ‘Please stay quiet for a few days, otherwise I’ll lock you up at home.’ My wife told me, ‘Whenever you step out of the house, you go viral.’ So she was telling the kids, ‘Let’s just lock him in this room. That way, he won’t step out, and he won’t go viral.)”

Also Read | Ravi Kishan showers praises on Gen Z as memes on him go viral

Ravi Kishan memes In the past few weeks, several clips of Ravi Kishan have gone viral. From his ‘jaldi the late’ video from the parliament premises to “Money follows my brother” dialogue from Raj Shamani's podcast, the actor has been going viral and dominating trends across social media. His random dance videos and candid moments from several events also resurfaced, adding to the ongoing trend.

“I’m Al Pacino, Amitabh Bachchan” Reacting to it sportingly, he also told the news outlet, "I enjoy this because this is me!” He went on to compare himself with legends like Al Pacino to Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and more.

"I’m from Al Pacino to Amitabh Bachchan to Balraj Sahni to Shah Rukh Khan to Michael Jackson to Elvis Presley… Itni saare log mere sharir mein naachte, gaate rehte hain. Toh main itni fusions deta rehta hoon ki yeh desh aisa deewana hee rehga. I’m the same guy jisne 20 saal pehle bola tha, ‘Zindagi jhandwa, phir bhi ghamandwa.’ (So many people keep dancing and singing inside my body. That’s why I keep creating such fusions that this country will always remain crazy. I’m the same guy who said 20 years ago, ‘Life is a wreck, yet there is pride’).”

Ravi Kishan's films On the work front, Ravi Kishan is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Mirzapur: The Movie, which is slated to hit theatres on September 4. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu, and Rasika Dugal.