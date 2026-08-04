Ravi Kishan memes reaches Europe as Juventus, Borussia Dortmund join trend | Watch

It isn't every day that an Indian actor-politician's viral moment ends up being celebrated by two of Europe's biggest football clubs — but that is exactly the kind of internet crossover Ravi Kishan has managed to pull off.

Best known for his extensive body of work in Bhojpuri cinema and for winning over Bollywood audiences with performances in films like Mukkabaaz and Laapataa Ladies, the 57-year-old actor and Member of Parliament has recently found himself at the centre of a completely different kind of stardom — as one of the internet's favourite meme subjects. His quirky one-liners and unexpected antics have taken over Instagram feeds in recent weeks, and the trend has now travelled well beyond Indian borders.

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When European Football Clubs Joined The Trend In a rather unexpected twist, football giants Juventus and Borussia Dortmund recently hopped onto the Ravi Kishan meme wave on Instagram. Both clubs shared videos featuring their own players, cleverly reworked with the same comic timing and references that have made Ravi Kishan a meme sensation back home.

Juventus went a step further, putting together a full compilation of some of the actor's most popular viral moments, prominently featuring his now-legendary "Headquarters" remark — a line that has practically become internet shorthand at this point.

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The Origin Of The Viral "Headquarters" Moment For those unfamiliar with how it all began, Ravi Kishan — who also holds a seat in Parliament — appeared as a contestant on Amazon Prime Video's reality show 'The Alliance' alongside his daughter, Riva Kishan. His time on the show, however, was cut short after he was called back to attend to responsibilities in his constituency, Gorakhpur.

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While explaining his sudden exit to the other contestants, Ravi delivered the line that would go on to take over the internet, essentially telling them that he had been summoned for national duty and needed to leave the "headquarters" immediately. The unusual choice of words, blending formal duty-bound language with reality TV drama, struck a chord with viewers and quickly snowballed into a viral sensation across social media.

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Another Slip That Became Meme Gold The "Headquarters" moment wasn't the only line from the show that caught the internet's attention. In another widely shared clip, Ravi was attempting to stress the importance of working from home, but ended up flipping the phrase entirely — turning "work from home" into an unintentionally amusing "home from work" instead. The mix-up delighted viewers just as much as his earlier remark, cementing his status as one of the most quotable personalities on the internet in recent memory.

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Also Read | Indian woman in Sweden breaks down monthly budget in viral video

Ravi Kishan Reacts To His Sudden Internet Fame With clips of his reality show appearance racking up views across platforms, Ravi Kishan recently addressed his unexpected viral fame during a conversation with Mid-Day. He revealed that people have started recognising him specifically for his internet popularity, recalling being told that he had become one of the most talked-about personalities online in the country. He added that he keeps receiving these viral clips from people around him, admitting that the scale of the attention sometimes leaves even him a little bewildered.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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