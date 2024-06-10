Ravi Shastri comments on Rishabh Pant’s comeback, impressive performance in IND vs PAK : ‘Had tears when…’

India defeated Pakistan in a thrilling match on Sunday in the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament in the USA. After IND vs PAK clash, Ravi Shastri, the former head coach of the Indian national cricket team, presented Rishabh Pant with the best fielder medal.

After presenting the medal, Ravi Shastri applauded Rishab Pant for his powerful comeback after recovering from a severe accident in December 2022. Shastri not only shared his reaction to hearing about Rishabh Pant's accident news two years ago but also expressed his happiness at seeing him excel in the game post-recovery.

Ravi Shastri presented Best Fielder of the match award to Rishabh Pant 🥹❤️

Also those words from Shaz 🥺 https://t.co/octpAnURAq pic.twitter.com/Ed0tErXTZ6 — Flamboy Pant (@flamboypant) June 10, 2024

Hearing Rishabh Pant's news brought tears in Ravi Shastri's eyes, and it was more difficult to see Pant in such a situation at hospital, the Indian cricket commentator can be heard saying in the video. He also added how Rishabh Pant coped with the losses and recovered within two years and is now performing extremely well in the tournament. Shastri also called Rishabh Pant as an “inspiration for millions of people across the world”.

Rishabh Pant made his comeback to the international circuit after recovering from a serious accident in December 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter helped India to perform well in its past two matches of the T20 World Cup tournament.

In the miserable batting of team India against Pakistan, Rishabh Pant was among a handful of cricketers who managed to score in double figures. He was dropped twice in a top-scoring knock of 42 off 31 balls. However, he was one of only three Indian batters to reach double figures, along with Axar Patel (20) and Sharma (13).