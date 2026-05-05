Ravichandran Ashwin hits back at Brahmin remark over Thalapathy Vijay’s historic Tamil Nadu win

Ravichandran Ashwin congratulated Thalapathy Vijay after his party's historic election victory. However, his congratulatory comments faced a casteist pushback. Now, the cricketer has hit back.

Ashwin posted a warm message on social media. "Naalaiya Theerpu to Netraiya Theerpu (Tomorrow's Verdict to Yesterday's Verdict)," he wrote. He congratulated Vijay and his party. He added that he would love to go from being a fan to following Vijay as a leader.

“Congratulations to Thalapathy and his party for the fabulous result. Good luck & I would love to go from being your super fan to a leader I would,” the former Team India cricketer wrote.

The message drew criticism from some social media users. One user called Ashwin a “Brahmin who is afraid of Dravidian rule".

Ashwin responded firmly. He said his birth was not his choice.

“Have said it once, I will say it again! Who I was born to wasn’t my choice; thankfully, I was born to parents that are beyond great,” he wrote.

“Leadership is feeling empathetic towards another person’s struggles and enabling growth beyond barriers & that’s what my parents & teachers have taught me. I want to live till the day, we stop talking about lineage or caste,” he added.

One user said, “It is of no use. These guys are clear in their agenda. In fact, every one of these guys believes in lineage and caste. Be a good human being, a good citizen. It's enough.”

“We don’t stop trying, just cos it’s hard,” Ashwin replied.

Vijay’s Historic Victory Thalapathy Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, emerged as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu. The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections delivered a result no one had predicted.

TVK won 108 of 234 seats in the assembly. The majority mark stood at 118 seats. No party or alliance crossed that threshold. Tamil Nadu now has its first hung assembly in history.

The actor-turned-politician contested from two seats, Perambur and Trichy East. He won both by significant margins. In Perambur, he defeated DMK's RD Shekhar by 53,715 votes.

In Trichy East, he defeated DMK's Inigo S Irudayaraj by 27,416 votes. Reports suggest Vijay will retain Perambur and resign from Trichy East.

The biggest shock of the night came in Kolathur. TVK's VS Babu defeated sitting Chief Minister MK Stalin in his own stronghold by around 8,000 votes. The DMK won 59 seats, and the AIADMK won 47. This result broke a 62-year duopoly between the two parties.

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