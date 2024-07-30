Rayaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush’s 50th movie mints ₹47.90 crore so far

Raayan Box Office Collection Day 4: The Tamil action drama starring Dhanush raked in ₹47.90 crore net during its four-day run in theatres. Starring Dhanush, the movie also has a star-studded cast that includes S J Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and Kalidas Jayaram in key roles.

According to early estimates, Rayaan has earned ₹5.25 Cr India net, on its fourth day for all languages. For the Tamil (2D) version, there was an overall occupancy of 29.20 per cent.

Raayan Day 4 occupancy The night shows for the Tamil(2D) release were occupied the most, to about 39.30 per cent. Theatres for the evening shows were filled up to 31.35 per cent, and 27.55 per cent for morning shows.

Raayan collection The action thriller movie has witnessed a series of surges in its earnings, within a span of four days since its release. The collection on Sunday,i.e day three, marked a significant improvement as compared to its box office collection on Saturday, and had clocked Rs15.25 crore net. On its second day,i.e, Saturday, the film had collected ₹13.75 crore. The earnings for day three saw a 10.91 per cent surge.

The movie created a buzz among analysts after its advance booking numbers indicated a powerful start at the box office. Dhanush's movie had sold 4,36,704 tickets in advance booking and collected ₹6.15 crore. Consequently, the movie surpassed Karnan's day 1 collection of ₹0.40 crore. After breaking Karnan's record, Raayan became Dhanush's highest-earning movie on Day 1.

About Raayan The movie is Dhanush's second directorial venture. The movie is the story of a fast-food hotel owner in North Chennai. The story is an act of vengeance by the lead character.

Filmmakers made the official announcement about the movie in 2023 with its tentative title ‘D50’, which signified Dhanush's 50th film as a leading actor. The official title of the movie was announced in February 2024.