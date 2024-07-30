Rayaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush’s 50th movie mints ₹47.90 crore so far

  • Dhanush's 50th movie had sold 4,36,704 tickets in advance booking and collected 6.15 crore, surpassing Karnan's Day 1 collection.

Rayaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush starrer mints ₹47.90 crore so far. Raayan is Dhanush's 50th movie and second directorial venture.
Rayaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush starrer mints ₹47.90 crore so far. Raayan is Dhanush’s 50th movie and second directorial venture.

Raayan Box Office Collection Day 4: The Tamil action drama starring Dhanush raked in 47.90 crore net during its four-day run in theatres. Starring Dhanush, the movie also has a star-studded cast that includes S J Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and Kalidas Jayaram in key roles.

According to early estimates, Rayaan has earned 5.25 Cr India net, on its fourth day for all languages. For the Tamil (2D) version, there was an overall occupancy of 29.20 per cent.

Raayan Day 4 occupancy

The night shows for the Tamil(2D) release were occupied the most, to about 39.30 per cent. Theatres for the evening shows were filled up to 31.35 per cent, and 27.55 per cent for morning shows.

Raayan collection

The action thriller movie has witnessed a series of surges in its earnings, within a span of four days since its release. The collection on Sunday,i.e day three, marked a significant improvement as compared to its box office collection on Saturday, and had clocked Rs15.25 crore net. On its second day,i.e, Saturday, the film had collected 13.75 crore. The earnings for day three saw a 10.91 per cent surge.

The movie created a buzz among analysts after its advance booking numbers indicated a powerful start at the box office. Dhanush's movie had sold 4,36,704 tickets in advance booking and collected 6.15 crore. Consequently, the movie surpassed Karnan's day 1 collection of 0.40 crore. After breaking Karnan's record, Raayan became Dhanush's highest-earning movie on Day 1.

About Raayan

The movie is Dhanush's second directorial venture. The movie is the story of a fast-food hotel owner in North Chennai. The story is an act of vengeance by the lead character.

Filmmakers made the official announcement about the movie in 2023 with its tentative title ‘D50’, which signified Dhanush's 50th film as a leading actor. The official title of the movie was announced in February 2024.

(Disclosure: The numbers have been reported from Sacnilk)

