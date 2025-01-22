Razakar, a Telugu film highlighting a sensitive period in Indian history, will now have its OTT release. It portrays the alleged oppression faced by Hindus under the Razakars during Hyderabad's rule.

Telugu film Razakar, also known as Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad, is all set for its digital premiere. After creating a buzz with its theatrical release in 2024, the film will now be available for online streaming.

Razakar deals with a sensitive chapter of Indian history. While the country celebrated freedom on August 15, 1947, the princely state of Hyderabad remained under the rule of the Nizam.

During this period, Hindus allegedly faced oppression from the Razakars, who aimed to prevent Hyderabad's accession to India and maintain the Nizam's rule. The movie highlights the alleged brutalities of the Razakars and the Nizam. It also shows the bravery of those who resisted them.

Directed by Yata Satyanarayana and produced by Gudur Narayana Reddy under Samarveer Creations LLP, Razakar features a talented cast.

The movie stars Bobby Simha, Makarand Deshpande and Raj Arjun in key roles. Veteran Bollywood actor Tej Sapru plays Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the film.

Razakar movie reviews The movie faced criticism for being a right-wing Hindutva "propaganda" movie. Soth First compared it with Bollywood movies like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, "albeit with less art".

Great Andhra called it The Kashmir Files of Hyderabad. The publication calls it a

watchable film for history lovers" even though "it's a debatable issue whether atrocities of this degree were really committed or just depicted for cinematic liberty".

"Razakar is a film made with utmost honest and if someone expects entertainment this movie might not be their cup of tea. The atrocities and heinous acts are shown in a no-holds-barred manner and these visuals might be distributing for a few," wrote 123Telugu in its review.

Razakar OTT Release Date Aha will start streaming Razakar on January 24. The Razakar OTT release date announcement has excited fans who missed watching the film in cinemas.