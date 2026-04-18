RCB ditch lovely red to go ‘Green’ against Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy stadium in IPL 2026; Here's why

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are wearing green jerseys, thus ditching their usual red ones against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The decision to wear green jerseys is a part of RCB's ‘Green Initiative’ to serve as a symbol of the franchise’s sustained commitment to sustainability. RCB is the only carbon-neutral T20 franchise in the world.

RCB's Green initiative was first launches in 2011, and they continued to embed sustainability across its operations, with a structured focus on measurement, accountability, and fan participation, as the franchise worked towards becoming carbon positive.

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“Achieving carbon-neutral status as a T20 franchise is the result of years of dedicated work. The green jerseys reflect this commitment, and we hope this initiative inspires our fans and stakeholders to embrace more responsible and sustainable practices," RCB CEO Rajesh Menon said about the initiative in a media statement.

RCB committed to encourage all for greener planet Speaking about the ‘Green Initiative’, RCB skipper Patidar said the franchise is committed to encourage everyone to make a greener planet. “I think we wear this jersey to show our commitment to sustainability and encourage everyone to make green choices for the planet,” Patidar said.

Meanwhile, on the field, RCB captain Rajat Patidar gifted a sampling to his counterpart Axar Patel as a part of goodwill gift ahead of the coin toss. However, it was Delhi Capitals, who opted to field first after Axar won the toss. Both teams went with an unchanged team from the last games.

Notably, RCB are playing their 100th IPL game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium - the first team to complete a century at a venue in the IPL. The second on the list is Kolkata Knight Riders with 98 IPL games at Eden Gardens.

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RCB vs DC playing XIs Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Also Read | Virat Kohli to play as impact sub once again in IPL 2026?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in