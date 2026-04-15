RCB vs LSG prediction: Who’ll win, Rajat Patidar or Rishabh Pant? ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok, all agree on the winner

Artificial intelligence has spoken. And, for once, it is unanimous. Ahead of Match 23 of IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants at M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight, we asked three of the world's leading AI platforms, ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Grok, to predict the winner.

Here is what each of them had to say.

Google Gemini Gemini framed the match as one of the most fascinating structural contests of the season. It called RCB's batting, the best in the tournament, going up against LSG's bowling, the most economical in the competition.

Gemini called Rajat Patidar the "most dangerous resident" of the Chinnaswamy right now. The AI bot pointed to his strike rate of 214.28 and his ability to convert even good deliveries into boundaries at this ground.

Gemini was clear that LSG's best chance would require a "historic" bowling effort. Simply being good would not be enough against this RCB line-up.

Mohammed Shami was identified as the key. Gemini notes that, if he does not dismiss Virat Kohli or Phil Salt early, "RCB's momentum becomes a runaway train."

The AI also flagged Mayank Yadav as LSG's wildcard. But, it warned that, on these short boundaries, misfiring at 150 kmph can be just as dangerous for the bowler as for the batter. Gemini put RCB's win probability at 60-70%, depending on the toss.

Grok Grok was the most detailed of the three, giving RCB a win probability of 60-65% while acknowledging that LSG's bowling makes this far from a foregone conclusion.

It highlighted the same core argument: RCB's 200-plus in all four innings, the flat Chinnaswamy surface, Patidar's extraordinary form and Kohli's near-300 sixes milestone. According to the AI bot, these are the key reasons RCB hold the advantage.

However, Grok also gave LSG, led by Rishabh Pant, the most credit among the three AI responses. It pointed to their dramatic 1-wicket win at this ground in 2023 as proof that they can win here. It noted that LSG's bowling has been elite all season. If Shami or Mayank can unsettle RCB early, the game could become genuinely competitive.

Ultimately, though, Grok concluded that "Chinnaswamy in 2026 plus RCB's batting explosion outweigh LSG's bowling discipline on balance." It also predicted a 400-plus combined run total, calling the fixture "set up for entertainment".

ChatGPT Of the three, ChatGPT was the most clinical. It framed its prediction as being "venue-driven" rather than purely form-driven. It argues that the Chinnaswamy structurally removes LSG's biggest strength.

Its core point was sharp: LSG's bowling excellence depends on control. And, this surface systematically makes it harder to maintain control. An economy of 8.5 becomes an economy of 10-11 at Chinnaswamy, it argued, simply because of the ground's dimensions and surface.

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It was also the most sceptical of the Mayank Yadav factor, calling it "conditional on selection and execution". That’s one variable that cannot outweigh a consistently dominant batting unit.

ChatGPT's verdict says, unless LSG win the powerplay decisively through Shami or Mayank, they are in a run-rate contest; they are not built to win.

RCB vs LSG prediction: Who’ll win? The three AI platforms have three different analytical approaches. But, they have one conclusion: RCB will win tonight.