RCB vs LSG prediction: Who’ll win, Rajat Patidar or Rishabh Pant? ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok, all agree on the winner

Artificial intelligence has spoken. And, for once, it is unanimous. Ahead of Match 23 of IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants at M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight, we asked three of the world's leading AI platforms, ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Grok, to predict the winner.

Here is what each of them had to say.

Google Gemini Gemini framed the match as one of the most fascinating structural contests of the season. It called RCB's batting, the best in the tournament, going up against LSG's bowling, the most economical in the competition.

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Gemini called Rajat Patidar the "most dangerous resident" of the Chinnaswamy right now. The AI bot pointed to his strike rate of 214.28 and his ability to convert even good deliveries into boundaries at this ground.

Gemini was clear that LSG's best chance would require a "historic" bowling effort. Simply being good would not be enough against this RCB line-up.

Mohammed Shami was identified as the key. Gemini notes that, if he does not dismiss Virat Kohli or Phil Salt early, "RCB's momentum becomes a runaway train."

The AI also flagged Mayank Yadav as LSG's wildcard. But, it warned that, on these short boundaries, misfiring at 150 kmph can be just as dangerous for the bowler as for the batter. Gemini put RCB's win probability at 60-70%, depending on the toss.

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Grok Grok was the most detailed of the three, giving RCB a win probability of 60-65% while acknowledging that LSG's bowling makes this far from a foregone conclusion.

It highlighted the same core argument: RCB's 200-plus in all four innings, the flat Chinnaswamy surface, Patidar's extraordinary form and Kohli's near-300 sixes milestone. According to the AI bot, these are the key reasons RCB hold the advantage.

However, Grok also gave LSG, led by Rishabh Pant, the most credit among the three AI responses. It pointed to their dramatic 1-wicket win at this ground in 2023 as proof that they can win here. It noted that LSG's bowling has been elite all season. If Shami or Mayank can unsettle RCB early, the game could become genuinely competitive.

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Ultimately, though, Grok concluded that "Chinnaswamy in 2026 plus RCB's batting explosion outweigh LSG's bowling discipline on balance." It also predicted a 400-plus combined run total, calling the fixture "set up for entertainment".

ChatGPT Of the three, ChatGPT was the most clinical. It framed its prediction as being "venue-driven" rather than purely form-driven. It argues that the Chinnaswamy structurally removes LSG's biggest strength.

Its core point was sharp: LSG's bowling excellence depends on control. And, this surface systematically makes it harder to maintain control. An economy of 8.5 becomes an economy of 10-11 at Chinnaswamy, it argued, simply because of the ground's dimensions and surface.

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It was also the most sceptical of the Mayank Yadav factor, calling it "conditional on selection and execution". That’s one variable that cannot outweigh a consistently dominant batting unit.

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ChatGPT's verdict says, unless LSG win the powerplay decisively through Shami or Mayank, they are in a run-rate contest; they are not built to win.

RCB vs LSG prediction: Who’ll win? The three AI platforms have three different analytical approaches. But, they have one conclusion: RCB will win tonight.

The toss will take place at 7 PM IST. The first ball will be bowled at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be LIVE on Star Sports and JioHotstar. Advice for LSG: do not read this article.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.