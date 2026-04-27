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Reacher Season 4 wraps up filming, set for Prime Video release in 2026

A fourth season of Reacher is set to arrive on Prime Video in 2026, with filming completed and the show’s lead Alan Ritchson calling it the strongest instalment so far.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated27 Apr 2026, 01:24 AM IST
Reacher Season 4 wraps filming, eyes late‑2026 launch on Prime Video.
Reacher Season 4 wraps filming, eyes late‑2026 launch on Prime Video.
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Prime Video’s hit series Reacher is set to return in 2026 with a fourth season that has already finished filming and is now in the final stages of post‑production.

Reacher 4 has wrapped up filming

The action‑drama series, based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels and starring Alan Ritchson, has wrapped production on its fourth season and is now in the final stages of post‑production.

Ritchson has said in interviews promoting his film War Machine that Season 4 of Reacher is “by far the best season we’ve had yet” and that it will be released “this year,” locking the launch inside a 2026 window even though Prime Video has not yet announced an exact date.

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Season 4 is expected to adapt the 13th book in the series, Gone Tomorrow, which shifts the story from the small‑town settings of earlier seasons to New York City.

Also Read | Video shows Reacher star Alan Ritchson in alleged fight with neighbour

In that storyline, Reacher stumbles on a woman who may be about to carry out a suicide bombing on the subway, and what starts as a tense confrontation quickly spirals into a larger conspiracy involving shadowy groups and political figures. The new season will bring in fresh characters while also bringing back some familiar faces from earlier chapters of the series.

Reports around the production say Season 4 is unusually action‑heavy even by Reacher standards, with roughly 30 fight sequences spread across its eight episodes. Ritchson has described those scenes as some of the most demanding physical work he has done for the show, and behind‑the‑scenes material suggests the team has leaned into a darker, more grounded tone for this chapter.

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The shift to New York and the heavier emphasis on urban tension are meant to give the series a different visual and emotional feel from the earlier seasons.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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