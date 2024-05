Reader's Digest, widely read and respected, has announced that it is shutting down its United Kingdom edition after 86 years. The magazine's Editor-in-Chief, Eva Mackevic, recently made the announcement on LinkedIn.

In the post, she said it was a “privilege and joy to contribute to this iconic publication for nearly eight years, leading its talented team for the last six."

"After 86 wonderful years, I am very sad to share that Reader’s Digest UK has come to an end. It has been my privilege and joy to contribute to this iconic publication for nearly eight years, leading its talented team for the last six," the post read.

“Unfortunately, the company just couldn’t withstand the financial pressures of today's unforgiving magazine publishing landscape and has ceased to trade."

She also extended “heartfelt gratitude" to all the “incredible" colleagues, writers, PRs, and brands which collaborated with the magazine over the years.

“Your passion and expertise have made this journey unforgettable, and I've been fortunate enough to make some amazing friends along the way," she said.

Mackevic also assured the writer that they would receive their pending payments.

"To any writers awaiting payment for their work, I’ve been assured that the insolvency practitioners are working to communicate with everyone about the next steps. I sincerely hope this process goes smoothly and swiftly for you," she said.

The post attracted a lot of attention and awe from readers across the globe.

“I read your message about end of prestigious and historical reader digest it is painful news for journalism keep up best journalistic work with same integrity and honesty stay blessed," a user said.

Another user commented: “Sad to hear that. I’ve enjoyed its spread of features. All the best to all staff affected."

“You were phenomenal! To bigger, brighter things," another one added.

