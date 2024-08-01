‘Real 007’: 51-year-old Turkey shooter impresses with ‘swag’; Anand Mahindra hails Yusuf Dikec at Paris Olympics 2024

Anand Mahindra joined the ongoing appreciation posts on social media about Yusuf Dikec at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 51-year-old won the silver medal in shooting. However, he stood out among the rest because he did not use any specialised lenses or eye cover. Moreover, his “swag” has been the talk of the town.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra praises Lakshya Sen’s incredible trick shot at Paris Olympics

“SWAG. This man just explained the meaning of the term to us,” Mahindra wrote while posting Yusuf Dikec’s photo. The billionaire businessman was one of the many social media users who posted about the Turkish shooter.

SWAG.



This man just explained the meaning of the term to us. #Paris2024Olympics #YusufDikeç pic.twitter.com/zQhkjJuBfV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2024

“Proof that tech doesn't always beat natural ability coupled with proper training. Retired Turkish soldier #YusufDikeç won silver with one hand in his pocket & without specialised protective eyewear,” wrote one user while another quipped, “Did Turkey send a hitman to the Olympics?”

“He looks like the real 007. Hand in pocket comfort level!” posted one user. While sharing Yusuf’s photograph, one social media user wondered, “Why did John Wick become a trending topic?"

“In Olympic shooting, they use equipment like a lens to avoid blur, a lens for better precision, ear protectors for noise. Then a Turkish guy (Dikeç) came and won a silver medal with just a pair of GLASSES,” posted another.

Who is Yusuf Dikec? Yusuf Dikec is a national record holder in various pistol events. In 2006, he set a world record at the CISM Military World Championships in Norway. He won a bronze medal at the 2012 ISSF World Cup Final in Bangkok and participated in the 2012 Summer Olympics. Dikec won two gold medals at the 2013 European Shooting Championships in Croatia.

Also Read | Manu Bhaker shoots Bronze twice at Paris, set for endorsement bonanza

In the 2021 European Shooting Championships, he won a bronze medal. At the Summer Olympics 2024 in Paris, Dikec and his teammate Şevval İlayda Tarhan won a silver medal. They finished second to the Serbian team.

(From L) Silver medalists Turkey's Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, and Turkey's Yusuf Dikec, gold medalists Serbia's Zorana Arunovic and Serbia's Mikec Damir and bronze medalists India's Manu Bhaker and India's Sarabjot Singh make a selfie on the podium at the end of the shooting 10m air pistol mixed team event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)