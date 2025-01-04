Real estate tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani shared access to his 25,000 sq ft. Mumbai penthouse with finance content creator Sharan Hegde, offering viewers a sight to see one of the prime properties in the congested city of Mumbai. Watch…

Billionaire real-estate tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani, the co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group, shared a glimpse of his breathtaking 25,000 sq ft Mumbai penthouse in Powai with finance content creator Sharan Hegde in a video titled, "You Won't Believe What's Inside Dr. Hiranandani's 25,000 Sq Ft Luxury Penthouse."

The exclusive home tour video was posted on Monday, December 30. After posting, the video went viral on the entertainment platform, gathering over 6.43 lakh views and more than 12,000 likes.

The billionaire shared his early concerns about Mumbai's infrastructure, which inspired him to develop the Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, Mumbai.

“I lived in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri. We built 11 buildings there. But the challenge was, when I looked out of the building, the roads were bad, the stormwater drain was not there. There were no street lights, there was no water supply or sewage lines, nothing," said Hiranandani.

Highlighting the importance of infrastructural development, the co-founder said that even though his family thought that he was “crazy", he wanted to build everything by himself.

"At the end of the day, I realised that one day, I want to make something where all the roads are built by me, everything was built by me. That's why Powai was dreamt of. Everybody, including my family members, thought I was crazy," he told the content creator.

Watch the video here:

Hiranandani's penthouse offered a panoramic view of both Powai Lake and Vihar Lake, with a carpet area of nearly 25,000 sq ft. “Its just a penthouse," he said when Sharan asked him about building a mansion on top of a building in a prime location like Powai.

According to the real-estate tycoon, service industrial operations with a new industry or more commercial activity, along with the quality of infrastructure, are the two important factors in identifying the potential of a real estate property in a city.

Offering some advice on when someone should buy a house, the billionaire said, "When you buy a house, it's not just for living but also for securing your future and making an investment. I recommend that you invest in a house, regardless of its location — be it Bangalore, Mangalore, Mumbai, or elsewhere. The important thing is to consider it as your safety and security. Evaluate what you can afford in terms of EMIs, arrange for a down payment, and commit to a monthly payment plan for the house."