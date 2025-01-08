Astronaut Donald Pettit shared a mesmerizing 9-second video of auroras from the ISS, sparking debate online. While some viewers praised the stunning visuals, others questioned the authenticity, suggesting AI manipulation.

Auroras, that are a marvel of nature, are in the limelight again after astronaut Donald Pettit shared mesmerising footage of the astronomical wonder. Social media was abuzz after the astronaut, aboard the International Space Station (ISS) dropped the mesmerising video of the cosmic phenomenon.

The post captioned "Flying over aurora; intensely green," left the internet divided. Notably, the astronaut is currently in space as part of Expedition 72. The 9-second video shows green lights creating swirling patterns across the Earth's atmosphere as the spaceship floats in zero gravity to capture the stunning view. While some users praised the captivating visuals, others questioned the authenticity and suggested AI manipulation.

Social media reaction on aurora Some users alleged that emerald green colour of the aurora seemed "fake" to them as the ISS could not come so close to the Earth's surface. On the other side, some users were enthralled by the "gorgeous illumination".

“This is just magical!" a user exclaimed. Another user wrote, “First time seeing it from the other side." A third user questioned, “What is the altitude? It looks like about 50,000ft." A fourth user remarked, “It’s like a massive emerald come alive!" A fifth user replied, “The aurora’s green glow looks unreal from above. pure magic," admitted another.

A sixth user noted, “Definitely one of the coolest things to witness. Nature is incredible!" A seventh user wrote, “Looks like AI. The Aurora Borealis ebbs and flows and moves around. It’s not a static image standing still that just flickers."

What are auroras? When charged particles from the Sun collide with atoms in Earth's atmosphere the skies display natural light called auroras. Stunning patterns in vibrant hues are created when the collision of particles releases energy as light.