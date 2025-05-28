Real or photoshopped? Tornado captured in New Mexico couple's ‘epic’ wedding photo

In a surprising incident, a couple in New Mexico kicked off their married life on Sunday in an unforgettable way.

While photographing a wedding at Tinsley Crossing in Portales, Chesnea Clemmons clicked a picture which she described as “the most EPIC wedding photo ever.” It was special not because it was a wedding picture, but due to the background.

When the couple Daynnely and William Carrillo reveled in their wedding at The Barn at Tinsley Crossing, there was a thunderstorm. Wedding photographer Chesnea Clemmons didn't lose the moment and captured the image, which has now gone viral, as it contains a 'tornado'.

"No clue this was even on the radar until my phone went off telling me there was a tornado in the area," Chesnea Clemmons told FOX Weather.

She stated that she witnessed the ominous clouds coalescing far off in the distance when a massive funnel began its descent.

She added, "At that point, I yelled for the bride and groom to come outside."

In the image, she captured a storm chaser’s pursuit of that tornado about 20 miles to the west in Floyd.

The report added that Quincy Vagell captured a video of the incident, which shows him trailing the twister as it swirled across fields and roads.

Tornado touchdown: According to Vagell, the tornado touched down at 5.18 pm (local time) and began to dissipate about 20 minutes later. The NWS later confirmed a tornado touched down near Floyd.

After documenting the day, Clemmons remarked on social media that the image perfectly encapsulates the idea that love is the calm in the storm, reported Fox News.

"Nothing says ‘for better or worse’ like saying ‘I do’ with Mother Nature throwing down in the background," she said.