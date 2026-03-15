Real wealth vs looking rich: Tax expert explains the costly mistake many make

True wealth creation is not about the accumulation of high-status symbols, but rather the disciplined acquisition of income-generating assets.

According to financial experts, spending unearned capital to impress others is a guaranteed path to insolvency. Instead, wealth is forged in the gap between what you earn and what you spend.

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To build lasting financial independence, a person must first break the psychological habit of performative wealth, says tax professional Nitin Kaushik.

In a social media post on X, Kaushik wrote: “Faking wealth is the fastest way to stay BROKE. Most people spend money they haven’t earned to buy things they don’t need to impress people they don’t even like. It is a cycle driven by a fear of appearing unsuccessful, but the math of status-seeking is a zero-sum game.”

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“If you spend ₹20,000 a month on “lifestyle maintenance” luxury dining, branded apparel, or a car EMI that stretches your limit you aren’t just losing that cash. At a 12% market return, that ₹20k monthly spend costs you ₹1.9 crore in wealth over 20 years,” added Kaushik.

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He explained that the “wealthy look” is often a financial liability. “A ₹50 lakh entry-level luxury car loses 20% of its value the moment it leaves the showroom. Within five years, it is worth half what you paid, while the maintenance and insurance costs continue to drain your primary capital.”

Kaushik also suggests that “looking rich” is often a trap driven by insecurity that leads to poverty, whereas those who achieve genuine financial independence prioritize the accumulation of assets over the appearance of status.

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“True wealth is what you don’t see. It is the unused credit lines, the paid-off assets, and the compounding portfolio. Real financial power is the ability to say “no” to a job you hate or a deal you don’t like. You can’t buy that freedom if your capital is tied up in a depreciating wardrobe,” said Kaushik.

He further said: “Your banker and your CA are the only people who see your actual balance sheet. Everyone else is just looking at your marketing materials. When you optimize for the “look,” you almost always compromise the “substance”.”

“After tracking the habits of those who actually reach financial independence, one pattern is clear: They are obsessed with being rich, not looking rich. The former gives you options; the latter just gives you an audience.”

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