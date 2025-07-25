Kerry Riches sheds 42 pounds, reveals reason behind dramatic weight loss

Former Big Brother 2023 contestant Kerry Riches is turning heads once again, this time for her impressive transformation. The 41-year-old Essex native has lost three stone (42 pounds) in just over three months, thanks to fat-fighting injections, reports The Sun. Riches documented her weight-loss journey on social media. In side-by-side images shared on Instagram, she could be seen wearing a similar green and white patterned maxi dress, showing her progress with identical poses that highlight her slimmer body.

What Kerry Riches wrote on Instagram While dropping her before-and-after weight loss photos on Instagram, reality star and former NHS manager opened up about the changes she feels in her body. Alongside the snaps, she wrote, "I have felt a noticeable difference in my multiple sclerosis symptoms and long may my health improve as my journey continues." She added, “Three stone loss in 14 weeks. I'm starting to notice now.” The ITV2 reality personality is also known for her appearances on Good Morning Britain’s heated debates.

Kerry Riches on her health struggles According to the outlet, Kerry had previously shared a candid update on her health journey, highlighting the impact of her weight loss treatment. Reflecting on her progress, she told followers, "Day 56. Eight weeks on My Juniper Journey and 2 stone 2lb gone forever. I'm already feeling incredible health benefits and it's so nice to be doing this now with my Dad by my side." Beaming with pride, she added, “I can feel actual cheekbones and a chin.”

Earlier in the year, also opening up about her health struggles, Kerry had revealed, "I'm 41 years old and have lived with multiple sclerosis for almost 17 years, but the last few months have been particularly difficult." However, determined to make a change, she added, "MS symptoms are nothing short of debilitating and I know I have to do something fast. I've been advised that losing weight would be a good idea! I promise to be true and honest throughout." In 2024, she had also broken down in tears following a cancer scare.

