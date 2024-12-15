With Trump's election victory, Meghan Markle is reportedly unhappy about living in America. Her strong dislike for Trump may prevent Prince Harry from forming a relationship with him, despite Harry's amiable personality.

Donald Trump is all set to return to the White House after registering a remarkable victory in the US Presidential Elections in November this year. The news might have come as a shock for Meghan Markle, who reportedly "disliked" the Republican leaders for various reasons. According to a Royal expert, Meghan's feelings towards Trump have blocked Prince Harry's way of getting on with the US president-elect.

‘Meghan Markle viscerally dislikes Trump’ After the result of the US Presidential elections, there were reports that Meghan Markle was upset to live in America with Trump as president.

According to Daily Mail Editor at Large Charlotte Griffiths, "Meghan will be really upset to live in America with Trump as president. She really viscerally disliked him for many different reasons and has said that he's a misogynist live on television before. So she might want to leave America," reported GB News earlier.

Does Harry think the same about Trump? While Meghan Markle's enmity with Donald Trump is widely known, Royal expert Arthur Edwards believes that Prince Harry would love Donald Trump if he met him, reported The Sun.

“Harry is a pretty affable guy, and if it were necessary, he would obviously get on with Trump. If he was here working with the royal family and Trump made an official visit, Harry would do his job and do it properly," The Sun quoted Edwards.

Harry is unlikely to build friendly ties with Donald Trump despite his affable nature because of Meghan Markle's dislike of Trump, reported The Sun.