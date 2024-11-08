‘Rebirth’ of Sidhu Moosewala? Photo of Punjabi singer’s little brother is here; netizens awestruck by the resemblance

The parents of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shared a video of their newborn son Shubhdeep. Hours later, the internet was flooded with posts highlighting the striking 

Livemint
Updated8 Nov 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy. The couple recently shared the latest photo of their son.
Parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy. The couple recently shared the latest photo of their son.(HT_PRINT)

Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, the parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, recently shared a photo of their baby boy, Shubhdeep. Hours later, social media was filled with posts comparing the striking resemblance between baby Moosewala and the late singer.

Also Read | Why is Salman Khan trending on social media after Goldy Brar was reported dead?

“There is a certain depth in sight, which understands every truth of our lives; there is a priceless light beyond words and innocence of the face, which always makes us feel that the face which was entrusted to the Almighty with wet eyes is the death of that face. With the blessings of God and the prayers of all brothers and sisters, we are visiting again in a small form,” read the post shared in Punjabi.

Netizens compare Sidhu Moosewala with brother Shubhdeep Mooswala

Several social media users reacted to the Instagram post and showered love for the toddler. Many even highlighted the striking resemblance between Shubhdeep and his elder brother Sidhu Moosewala.

“Sidhu is Back,” commented an Instagram user on the post.

“King is back,” read another comment on the post.

“Bht cute lag rha hai,” a social media user showered love upon the baby.

“Ustaad aaa gya oye [sic]”

Also Read | Centre seeks report from Punjab on IVF Treatment of Sidhu Moosewala’s mother

As the comment box of the post with Shubhdeep's photo was filled with positive comments, the internet was flooded with posts drawing comparisons between the toddler's photo and that of Sidhu Moosewala.

The parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala have shared a video of their youngest child Shubhdeep. In the video, Shubhdeep appears wearing a turban.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan

About Sidhu Moosewala's brother

Late Punjabi singer's parents, Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy in March this year. The couple shared the news by sharing a photo of their kid. In one of the videos uploaded on Instagram, medical professionals can be seen bringing the baby into the world. Balkaur Singh also celebrated the moment by cutting a cake with a team of doctors in the video.

The elderly couple announced the arrival of the baby on Instagram with a post that read, “Thanks to the good wishes of the lakhs and crores of Shubhdeep's followers and fans, Akal Purakh has sent Shubh's little brother to our laps. My wife's health is fine, thanks to the blessings of the Almighty, and we both are beholden to our well-wishers for showering us with their support.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Rebirth’ of Sidhu Moosewala? Photo of Punjabi singer’s little brother is here; netizens awestruck by the resemblance

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.50
    10:43 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.27%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    724.20
    10:44 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    40.6 (5.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    809.25
    10:44 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -10.55 (-1.29%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    141.75
    10:44 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -2.45 (-1.7%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,119.25
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    2013.75 (4.46%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    243.45
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    4.9 (2.05%)

    City Union Bank share price

    181.25
    10:27 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.4 (0.22%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,434.15
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    9.55 (0.13%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,205.00
    10:26 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -85.95 (-6.66%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,293.00
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -81.9 (-5.96%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    451.70
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -25.85 (-5.41%)

    IRCON International share price

    204.55
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -10.55 (-4.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    ITI share price

    286.40
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    19.75 (7.41%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,457.95
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    89.95 (6.58%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    724.05
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    40.45 (5.92%)

    Sterlite Technologies share price

    129.25
    10:29 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    7.15 (5.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,575.000.00
      Chennai
      78,581.000.00
      Delhi
      78,733.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,585.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.