A recruiter in London has shared a photo of his damaged keyboard, claiming that he broke it in anger after a candidate rejected a job offer.

The image that went viral on social media was shared by Ethan Mooney, a recruitment consultant, who explained the incident in a post on the social media platform LinkedIn.

What happened? The candidate was required to attend a second stage interview at 9:30 am. However, the candidate did not attend the interview. The candidate later informed the recruiter that he had accepted another job offer, according to Mooney.

Out of anger and frustration, Mooney broke the keyboard and said, "In my defence, I couldn't find the F*** key," adding, "Who says recruiters don't care?"

Social media reacts Mooney post has gone viral on social media, where several users took a funny jibe at the incident while some have criticised his action.

One of the users commented, “Imagine if candidates posted every time a recruiter ghosted them after an interview. And what about when candidates spend hours applying and never hear back? Respect works both ways.”

Also Read | Tesla hiring in India: Elon Musk posts 13 jobs after meet with PM Modi

Another user added, "That's life. Most of the time, we don't receive any feedback about interviews either. Not about what happened or what we can improve. We simply remain in a "dead zone."

This is actually terrifying... I hope you get the help you need to deal with your anger."

One of the users said, “Remember this next time you tell a candidate that they weren't selected and you give no further feedback whatsoever. What did you weigh in your decision? What was the red flag that made you decide? What were the shortcomings in their profile? An honest rejection letter with some constructive feedback goes a long way and will help the candidate highlight their strong points and polish their edges... Recruiters these days have lost all humanity!”

Also Read | Regulatory curbs, feeble festive season hit job growth