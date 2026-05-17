Reddit asks how to handle upcoming economic crisis in India: Social media responds, ‘Buy gold if you have INR’

A Reddit thread on India's economic outlook has sparked a wide-ranging discussion. The original poster (OP) raises concerns about INR depreciation and the financial instability ahead.

“You guys are probably aware of the whole Inr depreciation. And the years of economic instability ahead. What are your plans and ideas to navigate it without losing value? I appreciate it as much as discussions on this thread. We could all use ideas,” the user wrote.

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The user asks the community for practical ideas to protect value without panicking. The thread drew hundreds of responses covering investments, lifestyle changes and broader economic frustration. Here is what Reddit India is saying.

One commenter with seven years of wealth management experience set the tone early. The user warns that most Indians do not realise what is coming. He notes that passive investing only works with strong global diversification.

Another user simply wrote: "I'm honestly lost and demotivated."

The OP replied: "We all are. But, buy gold if you have INR. If you don't have INR, just chill, lol."

The most upvoted financial advice came from a commenter named Thick_tongue6867. The list is practical and direct:

Avoid taking new loans if possible.

Reduce discretionary expenses immediately

Build an emergency fund covering at least six months of essential expenses and EMIs

Avoid risky assets like crypto and small-cap funds

Stick to safe instruments like FDs, debt funds and blue-chip stocks

Avoid influencer-driven ideas like derivatives and trading

Get personal term insurance and family health cover that is independent of your employer

Maintain your physical and mental health throughout uncertain periods. The OP’s own advice includes buying gold to reduce INR exposure. Multiple commenters agree with this position. One simply replied: "Buy gold if you have INR. If you don't, just chill."

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One user asks about investing in the Axis Defence Nifty Growth Fund. Multiple commenters immediately responded with the same two words: stay away from thematic funds. The thread broadly agreed that sector-specific bets are too risky during uncertain macro conditions.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Several commenters suggest reducing dependence on the grid and petrol. One user recommends going solar first and switching to EVs next, calling it the best move regardless of whether the crisis materialises.

Others point out that solar requires an investment of ₹3-4 lakh and is unavailable to flat residents and renters. That practical gap generated significant discussion in the replies.

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Lifestyle Changes One commenter posted a long list of daily habit changes, including switching from a PC to a laptop, sleeping earlier, using a bicycle, and closing unnecessary credit cards. Another user suggests stopping UPI usage to create natural spending friction.

“Stop luxury lifestyle spending for some time. Don't get triggered easily at work and switch. Work in financially-sound companies, if into jobs,” suggested another user.

Such pieces of advice prompted debate. One commenter explains that cash physically feels harder to spend than digital transfers.

Meanwhile, one commenter points out that personal frugality has limits when status consumption drives the broader economy. They argue that middle-class and poor Indians cannot bear the burden alone.

Another user suggests returning to a village for five years to build savings and compound wealth quietly. The original poster initially thought it was a joke. They reconsidered after reading the reasoning.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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