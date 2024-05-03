A Redditor sparked an online debate by sharing that his parents demand 65% of his salary for his elder sister's wedding. Netizens advised him to make tax-saving decisions and learn to say no.

A Redditor triggered an online debate after posting that his parents request 65% of his salary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on Reddit, the user wrote, “Hello redditors, I am from a middle class family. My father earns 60k per month and had 20lakhs cash and 20lakhs worth of plot. My mother is a home maker and my sister (elder) who studied well is jobless right now. My parents raised me and my sister equally."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Screengrab of the post on Reddit.

He noted, “I am working in IT since September 2023 in NCR and I earn 80k per month. I wanted to thank my parents by giving my first salary and I gave them 50 thousand rupees. Ever since then my parents are demanding 50 thousand rupees every month from me. I couldn't say no because they raised me but I couldn't make my ends meet and I had zero savings as of now."

After sharing his story and disclosing that his parents were taking 65% of his salary to save for his elder sister's wedding, the Redditor's ordeal sparked a discussion among netizens on the platform. The news has received 1.3k upvotes and 511 comments as of this writing.

In a reply to the post, netizens suggested making ‘tax saving’ decisions while others said ‘learn to say No’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Online users responded to the query on Reddit.

A user, tekasM wrote, “Your sister ain't eating your salary bro, your parents are. You shouldn't let them control you. You will despise them in future which isn't healthy for you or your parents."

A user suggested, “Start with recurring deposit, 1 mutual fund SIP, 1 tax gain ELSS, x amount in your PPF and your monthly life insurance instalment. Decide how much amount you need every month 1. for you 2. For family expenses 3. Contribution for your sister’s wedding ( as a gesture of affection). Your liability is not beyond this amount. All the money that remains after deducting this amount should directly be invested."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many people went to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Another user wrote, “You are stuck in a traditional family setup where all income is for the entire family, and the father is the patriarch who controls everything. You are not independent, and you won't have any significant wealth of your own. It's all for the family. I guess you all staying under the same roof too, right? If you don't like it, you should become independent and leave."

A user wrote, “No need to decrease the amount gradually (edit). Start health insurance, elss and emi payments. The remaining money would be a fraction of his salary."

Other said, “What a crybaby. Just don’t do it what’s the problem here. They’re asking for it cuz they probably know you’re still a bich baby who can’t say no." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!