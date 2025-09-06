‘Right to choose family over job?’ Here's how netizens responded to post seeking advice on burning bridges and work-life

A Reddit user asked for advice on the platform and got a number of supportive, heart-warming messages and some good advice about work-life balance.

User, Chuckythedolll posted on the r/TwoXIndia forum, seeking advice on a situation where they were asked to choose between their job and brother's wedding, and chose to walk away.

‘Am I wrong for walking away?’ asks Redditor The Redditor began the post by asking for “perspective”, before narrating their situation: They have been with the company for four years and asked for 15 working days leave to attend a “once-in-a-lifetime event” — their brother's wedding in the United States.

According to the OP, they put in the leave request three weeks in advance, and have “overworked, trained people, and really given my all” at the job. But, “instead of understanding, they told me I had to choose: Either I skip my brother’s wedding, or resign”.

The user added that they tried to compromise by asking for a reduced number of the days, but the company still refused. “What hurts the most is that after four years of dedication and over achieved and actually settled for less salary because company was going through a lot. Two people quit and took their whole responsibility without asking for a rise. I expected at least a little empathy,” they added.

'Decided to leave, but don't have offer in hand…' says post The user added that they have decided to leave the job, despite not having another offer in hand, noting that they do not have significant financial committments. “… Survival isn’t the main issue. But I can’t help questioning if I did the right thing by choosing family over work and walking away from a company that didn’t stand by me when it mattered,” they asked.

The OP also claimed that the company is forcing a complete notice period, which the poster want to waive to travel to the US earlier and “enjoy my brothers wedding to the fullest”.

“(They) are emotionally blackmailing me that I will burn bridges and stuff and I should be considerate but I feel no one was considerate of me when I requested time off? I’m not sure what I did if right or wrong, or is it okay to put self-respect and family above a job when the company shows no empathy?” the redditor asked.

How netizens responded: ‘Right call… jobs can be replaced… you have rights…’ One commentor comforted OP, and told them not to overthink, “because you made the right decision”. Adding, “You didn't choose family over career. You choose yourself and your well-being over someone who wouldn't think twice before replacing you… You made the right decision for leaving them.”

Others also backed OP, “Jobs can be replaced but family and family bonds cant be. And 4 years is a good time to stay at a company, it was anyways time for a switch girl!” and saying, “You made the right call. Enjoy your brother’s wedding and more, you deserve it!”

Some also had advice for OP to approach HR for reducing or waiving the notice period.

‘Job is a job, nothing more… made the right call’ Another user share some anonymous insight, “I’m a VP in a company and here’s some harsh truth that you all need to hear: A company will ALWAYS put itself first. The earlier everyone learns this, the better.”

“No matter how much you love your job / company / colleagues, how happy you are there or how hard you work, please never mislead yourself thinking a company will ever put an employee first… It’s nothing personal. A company is a business and it will always make business decisions.”

“Hence everyone also needs to keep in mind, a job is a job. It’s nothing more, nothing less, unless you’re out there making real change in the world,” they added.

On OP's situation, the commenter said their decision was “absolutely the right call” as the ultimatum would have created an uncomfortable situation even if they decided to stay. “It would’ve been a negative environment / space of mind to be in. Not worth it,” they said.