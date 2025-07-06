Reddit user claims ChatGPT uncovered medical condition doctors overlooked for a decade

A user on Reddit has claimed that ChatGPT helped crack a medical case that stumped doctors for over a decade.

The post, titled “ChatGPT solved a 10+ year problem no doctors could figure out,” was shared by user @Adventurous-Gold6935. For more than ten years, they said they dealt with unexplained symptoms, despite multiple MRIs, CT scans, blood tests, and even screening for Lyme disease.

They consulted specialists, including neurologists, and were treated at what they describe as one of the US’s top hospital networks. Still, no diagnosis.

The user ran all their symptoms and lab results through ChatGPT. The AI flagged a possible genetic mutation- homozygous A1298C MTHFR, known to affect B12 processing in the body, even when blood levels seem normal.

That was the lightbulb moment.

They took the suggestion to their doctor. His reaction? “Super shocked,” the user wrote. The diagnosis made sense, but it had never come up before. “Not sure how they didn’t think to test me for MTHFR mutation,” the post said.

After starting supplements and making adjustments, the user says their condition has improved significantly.

Internet reacts The post now has more than 9,000 upvotes, with reactions ranging from amazement to frustration.

A user shared, “Wow, I had a really similar experience. After a seizure-like episode sent me to the ER, the first neurologist I saw told me that I was making it all up for attention. Thankfully, the second neurologist actually took me seriously. He did a spinal tap- which no one had thought to do before- and ruled out meningitis. Turns out I had occipital neuralgia, caused by a pinched nerve in my brain.”

Another user wrote, "The first thing I wanted to do on this post was say “living with this must have been a real MTHFR” I think that makes me a bad person. But I’m happy for OP."

