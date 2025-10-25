Reddit user gives ₹1,000 tip to delivery boy on Diwali; what happens next melts his heart

A Reddit user shared a touching story about his Diwali encounter with a local delivery boy. The user received a call from the delivery boy, who joked that he had hoped for a Diwali gift.

Remembering the man’s regular help, the user transferred him ₹1,000. The delivery boy called back, saying it was way more than what he expected.

“I said, ‘It's okay, Happy Diwali’,” replied the Reddit user, assuming the delivery boy would get drunk with the help of that money.

However, what he found out melted his heart. He received emotional messages and photos showing that the boy had used the money to buy an LCD TV on EMI for his family.

The delivery boy thanked him repeatedly, calling it his dream purchase.

“Thank you, bhai ji. Jo aapane Aaj gift Diya Hai Usse main Apne Ghar ke liye gift lekar ja raha hun. LCD. Thank you, bhai ji. Aapka bahut bahut dhanyvad,” the delivery guy wrote.

The user realised how a small amount for one person could mean a dream come true for another.

The Redditor wrote, “I don't know the backstory, if he was short of ₹1k or what, I didn't ask. But, I'm so happy for him. I wish I could see reaction of his family.”

“Even though I came from a middle class of family, now I'm so privileged that I didn't think ₹1k could be more for someone. (I live in UAE and 50 AED is usually I pay for taxi). But, thank God, He put me in the position to create a meaningful moment in someone's life,” the Reddit user wrote.

“I thought I'd share this with someone, so sharing it here. Lastly, If you can, please be generous to someone,” he added.

Reddit users react Many Reddit users reacted to the Diwali story.

“Post of the day for me,” commented one of them.

“There are too many people who are ungrateful or simply don’t know how to express gratitude. Most of the Indians are not really good at expressing emotions and gratitude. But this guy seems genuine,” posted another.

Another remarked, “Nice OP, you made someone's diwali a little better.”