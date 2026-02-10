Reddit user shares how moving from Mumbai to Delhi feels like a ‘massive lifestyle upgrade': ‘Saving ₹75k'

A candid post on Reddit is going viral after a user described an unexpected lifestyle upgrade following a move from Mumbai to Delhi NCR—reigniting a familiar debate around cost of living in India’s biggest cities.

Posting on the subreddit TellDelhi, the user said they recently relocated from Mumbai to Delhi NCR and were surprised by how much further their salary stretched. The user, a bachelor earning around ₹1.4 lakh a month, shared that in Mumbai, nearly ₹40,000 went towards rent for a “decent” 1BHK—an expense that left little sense of comfort despite the price.

“Massive lifestyle upgrade after shifting to Delhi from Mumbai, which I did not expect,” the post read.

According to the user, the same budget in Delhi NCR now delivers significantly better housing. “I’m finding great 1BHK options in the ₹20–25K range that are newer, far more spacious, in better societies and noticeably cleaner,” the post noted, adding that the overall value for money felt like a clear upgrade.

Beyond housing, the user highlighted everyday conveniences that added to the quality-of-life shift. Wider roads, easier commutes, and more affordable services—from house help to healthcare—were cited as key differences. Public transport also stood out. “Metro is also significantly better and can take me anywhere in Delhi,” the user wrote, contrasting it with Mumbai’s commute-heavy routine.

The financial impact of the move appeared just as significant. While savings in Mumbai hovered around ₹40,000–50,000 a month, the user claimed that figure has now climbed to nearly ₹75,000—without compromising on comfort. “Overall, the move has genuinely improved both my lifestyle and savings,” the post concluded, inviting others who made a similar shift to weigh in.

The post struck a chord online, especially among young professionals grappling with soaring rents in metro cities. While many echoed similar experiences of Delhi NCR offering more space at lower costs, others pointed out that factors like pollution, distance and work location still influence whether such a move makes sense.

A user wrote, “Mumbai is overhyped by people who have generational wealth and get 1 lakh as pocket money from home despite earning.”

“If u take off air pollution and the violence and crime in general, Delhi would actually be a very good place to settle,” another user wrote.

“Yes I completely agree , after living in Delhi NCR Mumbai rents are unbelievable especially for how small they are . I am currently living in 1 RK which is probably double the size of my Mumbai 1 BHK and costs 20K less,” the third user wrote.