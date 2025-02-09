Redditor claims random Swiggy Instamart users got ₹4,000- ₹5 lakh ‘free cash’ on app, ‘someone losing their job…’

A redditor, identified as @Techical-Relation-9 has posted on the social media platform, claiming that random Swiggy Instamart users got between ₹4,000 to ₹5 lakh ‘free cash’ on app.

In a post on the r/India sub-reddit, titled ‘Someone is definitely losing their job at Swiggy’, the user claimed people “unexpectedly started receiving ₹4,000 to ₹500,000 in free cash on Swiggy Instamart”.

The post claimed, “Many used it to place orders, which were successfully delivered. Some later received calls from Swiggy informing them of a glitch and requesting that they return the items.”

Advertisement

The user also posted, screenshots of the supposed successful orders. You can check the post here.

Livemint has sent an email to Swiggy to confirm the claims. This copy will be updated with their response.

Reddit Users React: ‘Am I the only unlucky one?’ The post generated much discussion on the platform, with one user asking: “How are you getting that money? Randomly???” to which the original poster (aka OP) said, “Yes random accounts.”

Another theorised: “Looks like yesterday they released that offer in the app but they messed probability in the offer. So instead of 50,100 some people got thousands. Swiggy realised and fixed the probability so now we’re getting 50,100 only.” (sic)

Advertisement

Another lamented: “am I the only unlucky one” (sic), to which one user replied: “Rone ka man kar raha hai bhai. Din bhar so raha tha” (sic) ( I feel like crying, bro, slept the whole day)

There were also the sceptics, with one asking: “This has to be some marketing gimmick right? Everybody I know has received 40-100 ₹off, is there anybody who actually got this much discount?” (sic) To this OP claimed that all the screenshots posted are from actual users, saying, “These are screenshot from actual users check all the screenshots i posted”.

Advertisement