Redditor finds silver lining amid IndiGo chaos which led to 550 cancellations – ‘Agar flight change ni hoti toh…’

A Redditor found a silver lining in the ongoing IndiGo disruption, which led to hundreds of flight cancellations in the last four days.

The airline has attributed the chaos that led to over 550 flight cancellations to a crew shortage, saying that it expects to return to normal operations by 10 February 2026. It also requested a temporary relaxation of certain DGCA rules.

The Indore resident shared that he had booked an IndiGo flight to Bangkok, Thailand, from New Delhi. However, instead of booking the flight for February, as planned, the Redditor accidentally made reservations for December — a mistake he didn't realise until the airline cancelled the flight.

“So I have a flight on 5th Feb (midnight) to Bangkok from Delhi, and I live in Indore. Last night, I don’t know how it happened, but I booked the wrong flight from Indore by mistake,” the viral post read.

The Indore man said that he was supposed to book the flights for 4-10 February, but had booked them for the same dates in December instead.

“I didn’t even realise till 6:30 in the evening when I started getting messages from them for web check-in as my flight was rescheduled due to the issue Indigo had today,” the man in luck shared.

“I was shocked as my flight was rescheduled due to ‘logistics reasons’ and was now starting from Delhi at 1 am instead of 9:39 as it was converted to a different flight,” he shared, still unaware of the goof-up.

The Redditor decided to cancel the 2 AM flight from Delhi to Bangkok, purely because of the change in scheduled time.

It wasn't until he opened the portal to cancel the flight that he realised the wrong dates — “When I was going to cancel, I saw that f**k I booked it for 4-10 Dec and not Feb.”

Glaring at the phone screen in disbelief, the man said, “Agar flight change ni hoti to mjhe pta hi ni chalta (I wouldn't have noticed had the flight schedule not changed). I was in my zone ki Feb ki h booking.”

Thankful for the major disruption in IndiGo that has riled up its passengers over the past few days, the Redditor said, “Thanks god ki aj indigo ki flight affected hogyi…”

He noted that had the flights not been cancelled, he would not have been eligible for a refund because his flight was scheduled within the next 24 hours, and for a full refund, the flight must be at least 7 days away.

“Now I was able to get a full refund as both flights were rescheduled, so they naturally gave me the option to get a full refund or choose a different flight,” the happy man said.

He, however, highlighted that he had to wait for 55 minutes on call to get a real person to talk to him.

“Thank you, Indigo, for messing up. I am saved now,” the Redditor said.

Netizens call Redditor ‘God's favourite child’ Social media users cheered on the Redditor for landing on the lucky side of the IndiGo chaos, and called him ‘God's favourite child’.

“Bro used all of 2025 luck on one call,” one netizen said.

Another said, “'Broken clock shows correct time twice a day' type of s**t.”

“God's favourite child,” a user exclaimed.

A user sarcastically said, “Indigo is very sweet.” They added, “They once gave me my boarding pass at 8 15 for an 8 30 flight because it got delayed by like 30 mins.”

“You got lucky man, Indigo hardly did anything to deserve the credit!” said another user.